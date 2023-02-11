https://sputniknews.com/20230211/zelensky-receives-royal-welcome-in-western-europe-whats-on-the-agenda-1107330872.html

Zelensky Receives Royal Welcome in Western Europe: What's on the Agenda?

Zelensky Receives Royal Welcome in Western Europe: What's on the Agenda?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the... 11.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-11T10:52+0000

2023-02-11T10:52+0000

2023-02-11T10:52+0000

fault lines

radio

china

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

twitter

republicans

chinese balloon over us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107330725_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cddc4cb31484120dc832a3ec70bc6bc3.png

Zelensky receives royal welcome in Western Europe: What's on the agenda? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian President’s tour to Western Europe demanding money and artillery.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist, Blogger and TranslatorKJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer and TeacherIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Belgian war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to Western Europe and his meetings with NATO leaders.In the second hour, writer Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to discuss the Twitter hearings and the failure of the Republican lawmakers to make any meaningful push to reveal the social media giant’s censorship.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist KJ Noh about “Balloon Gate” and the recent statements from both the US and Chinese governments about the alleged spy device.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

radio, china, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, twitter, republicans, chinese balloon over us, аудио