Zelensky Receives Royal Welcome in Western Europe: What's on the Agenda?
Zelensky Receives Royal Welcome in Western Europe: What's on the Agenda?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian President's tour to Western Europe demanding money and artillery.
Zelensky receives royal welcome in Western Europe: What's on the agenda?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian President’s tour to Western Europe demanding money and artillery.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist, Blogger and Translator
KJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer and Teacher

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Belgian war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Western Europe and his meetings with NATO leaders.

In the second hour, writer Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to discuss the Twitter hearings and the failure of the Republican lawmakers to make any meaningful push to reveal the social media giant's censorship.

In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist KJ Noh about "Balloon Gate" and the recent statements from both the US and Chinese governments about the alleged spy device.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Zelensky Receives Royal Welcome in Western Europe: What's on the Agenda?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian President’s tour to Western Europe demanding money and artillery.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Nebojsa Malic - Serbian-American Journalist, Blogger and Translator
KJ Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer and Teacher
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Belgian war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to Western Europe and his meetings with NATO leaders.
In the second hour, writer Nebojsa Malic joined Fault Lines to discuss the Twitter hearings and the failure of the Republican lawmakers to make any meaningful push to reveal the social media giant’s censorship.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with journalist KJ Noh about “Balloon Gate” and the recent statements from both the US and Chinese governments about the alleged spy device.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.