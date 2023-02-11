RMT Trade Union Turns Down 'Dreadful' Offer by UK Rail Firms Amid Souring Job Dispute

International
Last month, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operating companies in their talks with employees, put forward its "best and final" conditions in a bid to end the series of strikes plaguing Britain.
2023-02-11T06:03+0000
2023-02-11T06:10+0000
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) rejected pay offers suggested by train firms and Network Rail, British press reported on Friday.The rail group offered a minimum 9% pay increase - 5% and 4% for 2022 and 2023 respectively. However, the RMT rejected the deal after consulting with 40,000 of its members, citing safety concerns, The union stressed that accepting the deal would have led to "a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks making the railways less safe" and job cuts in the industry.According to union boss Mick Lynch, the deal, proposed by the other side was"dreadful", as it was not even close to meeting RMT hopes "on pay, job security or working conditions". He also stressed that the union would not hold further meetings with the RDG, which means that the railway workers' strikes are to continue.Addressing the move, Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper called it "a kick in the teeth for passengers," adding that the workers themselves had not been given an opportunity to consider the offer - since the decision was made by the RMT executive committee.Over the past months, Britain has been shaken with multiple strikes, as people suffered from stagnating wages and the cost-of-living crisis. The grim economic outlook was caused by a two-year long pandemic and a sanctions campaign against Russia, as Washington, London, and Brussels slapped trade restrictions on Moscow, which resulted in skyrocketing energy prices and high inflation across Europe.British railroads suffered most notably, reporting £2bn-a-year annual shortfall in revenues, as commute numbers plummeted due to the rise in homeworking.
RMT Trade Union Turns Down 'Dreadful' Offer by UK Rail Firms Amid Souring Job Dispute

06:03 GMT 11.02.2023 (Updated: 06:10 GMT 11.02.2023)
Last month, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operating companies in their talks with employees, put forward its "best and final" conditions in a bid to end the series of strikes plaguing Britain amid cost-of-living crisis.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) rejected pay offers suggested by train firms and Network Rail, British press reported on Friday.
The rail group offered a minimum 9% pay increase - 5% and 4% for 2022 and 2023 respectively. However, the RMT rejected the deal after consulting with 40,000 of its members, citing safety concerns, The union stressed that accepting the deal would have led to "a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks making the railways less safe" and job cuts in the industry.
According to union boss Mick Lynch, the deal, proposed by the other side was"dreadful", as it was not even close to meeting RMT hopes "on pay, job security or working conditions". He also stressed that the union would not hold further meetings with the RDG, which means that the railway workers' strikes are to continue.

"Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions," Lynch said.

© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinPiccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London
Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Addressing the move, Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper called it "a kick in the teeth for passengers," adding that the workers themselves had not been given an opportunity to consider the offer - since the decision was made by the RMT executive committee.

"The RMT's leaders should have had the courage to allow their own members to have the chance to vote on their own pay and conditions, rather than making that decision for them behind closed doors," Harper stated.

Over the past months, Britain has been shaken with multiple strikes, as people suffered from stagnating wages and the cost-of-living crisis. The grim economic outlook was caused by a two-year long pandemic and a sanctions campaign against Russia, as Washington, London, and Brussels slapped trade restrictions on Moscow, which resulted in skyrocketing energy prices and high inflation across Europe.
British railroads suffered most notably, reporting £2bn-a-year annual shortfall in revenues, as commute numbers plummeted due to the rise in homeworking.
