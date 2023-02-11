https://sputniknews.com/20230211/london-police-urged-to-reopen-partygate-probe-amid-claims-downing-street-staff-destroyed-evidence-1107345763.html

London Police Urged to Reopen Partygate Probe Amid Claims Downing Street Staff Destroyed Evidence

London Police Urged to Reopen Partygate Probe Amid Claims Downing Street Staff Destroyed Evidence

A UK media outlet has alleged that government staffers at Downing Street deliberately destroyed evidence related to the so-called Partygate.

British authorities have been urged to look into the scandal known as Partygate again after "new information" reportedly came to light.Partygate involved British government officials illegally partying at 10 Downing Street amid the COVID lockdowns imposed in the country by the government itself. It was one of the major factors in the collapse of the Boris Johnson government last year.Deputy Chair of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee Unmesh Desai has penned a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley asking the latter whether he was “taking new information into account when making a decision regarding the reopening of the investigation," according to local media.This development reportedly comes after a UK press outlet publicized the results of its own inquiry into the Partygate in a podcast, including allegations that government staffers deliberately destroyed evidence and “corroborated their stories” prior to filling out police questionnaires.The media outlet also alleged that Boris Johnson, who was prime minister at the time, joked with the staffers during one of the gatherings at Number 10 that “this is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now.”

