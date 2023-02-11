LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye's Earthquake Rises to 20,665
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye's Earthquake Rises to 20,665
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unspeakable devastation.
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several powerful aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unspeakable devastation.
Turkish authorities have already dubbed the earthquake the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities. Rescue operations are underway, with emergency services working 'round the clock in a bid to save people from under collapsed buildings.
In Syria, the earthquake also caused major devastation, resulting in a significant death toll and damaging numerous monuments and historical buildings, including the Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.