International
LIVE: Fourth Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform in Paris
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230211/i-doctor-ai-chatgpt-almost-passes-us-medical-licensing-exam--1107338674.html
I, Doctor: AI ChatGPT Almost Passes US Medical Licensing Exam
I, Doctor: AI ChatGPT Almost Passes US Medical Licensing Exam
Neural network ChatGPT almost passed the mandatory medical exam, shows the research, published in the prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS Digital Health.
2023-02-11T11:51+0000
2023-02-11T11:51+0000
science & tech
neural networks
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081327925_0:66:1920:1146_1920x0_80_0_0_adf8970ec60392feaa03f9fe8769173f.jpg
AI neural network ChatGPT has almost passed the USMLE medical licensing exam used to test the knowledge and skills of physicians and medical students in the United States. It is considered to be an extraordinarily difficult test, usually requiring up to 400 hours of preparation. The research was published in the prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS Digital Health.The researchers indicated that ChatGPT passed the medical exam without specialized training. This means that the neural network was not trained on special medical papers, but simply used the information available on the internet. In doing so, researchers made sure that the answers could not simply be googled online. Artificial intelligence not only provided coherent responses but also scientifically grounded them.ChatGPT scored between 52 and 75 percent across the three tests, while the pass mark is commonly 60 percent. In 88.9% of the responses, artificial intelligence gave answers that were perceived by the researchers as "new, non-obvious, and clinically valid". In other words, the neural network managed to produce medical insight.The researchers added that the capabilities of the neural network should not be overestimated - it constructs plausible-sounding sentences based on the analyzed material, which means that ChatGPT can generate both extremely non-trivial ideas and complete nonsense.The article highlighted that ChatGPT was much more effective in its responses than PubMedGPT, a bot specifically trained in medical literature.However, scholars believe that artificial intelligence will not be able to replace doctors in a foreseeable future. However, it may play an important role not only in training future medical students but also as an assistant to a real doctor, leading them to think about non-obvious diagnoses.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/us-investors-plowed-over-40-billion-into-chinese-ai-industry-despite-sanctions-report-says-1106923681.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081327925_152:0:1768:1212_1920x0_80_0_0_346cc16e8febb63d0e3933f3e33fc86c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
neural network passes medical exam, chatgpt passes medical exam, neural networks, artificial intelligence
neural network passes medical exam, chatgpt passes medical exam, neural networks, artificial intelligence

I, Doctor: AI ChatGPT Almost Passes US Medical Licensing Exam

11:51 GMT 11.02.2023
CC0 / Pixabay / Robotics
Robotics - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Researchers warn that the neural network cannot replace a doctor but it may be used to educate students and as an electronic assistant for practicing physicians.
AI neural network ChatGPT has almost passed the USMLE medical licensing exam used to test the knowledge and skills of physicians and medical students in the United States. It is considered to be an extraordinarily difficult test, usually requiring up to 400 hours of preparation.
The research was published in the prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS Digital Health.

As the authors of the study noted: "We evaluate[d] the performance of ChatGPT, a non-domain specific LLM, on its ability to perform clinical reasoning by testing its performance on questions from the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE)."

The researchers indicated that ChatGPT passed the medical exam without specialized training. This means that the neural network was not trained on special medical papers, but simply used the information available on the internet. In doing so, researchers made sure that the answers could not simply be googled online. Artificial intelligence not only provided coherent responses but also scientifically grounded them.
ChatGPT scored between 52 and 75 percent across the three tests, while the pass mark is commonly 60 percent. In 88.9% of the responses, artificial intelligence gave answers that were perceived by the researchers as "new, non-obvious, and clinically valid". In other words, the neural network managed to produce medical insight.
Artificial intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
Americas
US Investors Plowed Over $40 Billion into Chinese AI Industry Despite Sanctions, Report Says
2 February, 16:06 GMT
The researchers added that the capabilities of the neural network should not be overestimated - it constructs plausible-sounding sentences based on the analyzed material, which means that ChatGPT can generate both extremely non-trivial ideas and complete nonsense.
The article highlighted that ChatGPT was much more effective in its responses than PubMedGPT, a bot specifically trained in medical literature.
However, scholars believe that artificial intelligence will not be able to replace doctors in a foreseeable future. However, it may play an important role not only in training future medical students but also as an assistant to a real doctor, leading them to think about non-obvious diagnoses.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала