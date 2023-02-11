https://sputniknews.com/20230211/hull-of-russias-progress-ms-21-cargo-spacecraft-depressurized-roscosmos-says-1107341989.html

Hull of Russia's Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Depressurized, Roscosmos Says

The hull of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship suffered unexpected depressurization on Saturday, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

The reasons for the depressurization are yet to be established, the statement read. All cargo scheduled for deorbitation has already been loaded onto the Progress MS-21 spacecraft, according to the statement. The incident had no effect on today's docking of the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft with the ISS, and will not affect the future manned flight program, the statement read. Progress MS-22 will be deorbited on February 18, as scheduled, Roscosmos said.

