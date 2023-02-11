https://sputniknews.com/20230211/hull-of-russias-progress-ms-21-cargo-spacecraft-depressurized-roscosmos-says-1107341989.html
Hull of Russia's Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Depressurized, Roscosmos Says
The hull of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship suffered unexpected depressurization on Saturday, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.
The reasons for the depressurization are yet to be established. All cargo scheduled for deorbitation has already been loaded onto the Progress MS-21 spacecraft. The incident had no effect on today's docking of the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft with the ISS, and will not affect the future manned flight program. Progress MS-22 will be deorbited on February 18, as scheduled, Roscosmos said.
space
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The hull of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship suffered unexpected depressurization on Saturday, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.
"The contour of the Progress MS-21 transport cargo ship, deorbitation of which is scheduled for February 18, was depressurized, as confirmed by the telemetry data of the mission control center," the agency said in a statement.
The reasons for the depressurization are yet to be established, the statement read.
"The passage hatch of the ship is closed, thus Progress MS-21 is isolated from the general space of the ISS. The temperature regime and pressure on board the station are normal, nothing is threatening the life and health of the crew, they feel good," Roscosmos added.
All cargo scheduled for deorbitation has already been loaded onto the Progress MS-21 spacecraft
, according to the statement.
The incident had no effect on today's docking of the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft with the ISS, and will not affect the future manned flight program, the statement read. Progress MS-22 will be deorbited on February 18, as scheduled, Roscosmos said.