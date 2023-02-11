https://sputniknews.com/20230211/germany-to-reportedly-start-training-ukrainian-crews-to-operate-leopard-2-tanks-next-week--1107347239.html

Germany to Reportedly Start Training Ukrainian Crews to Operate Leopard 2 Tanks Next Week

Germany to Reportedly Start Training Ukrainian Crews to Operate Leopard 2 Tanks Next Week

Germany will start training Ukrainian military to operate Leopard 2 tanks next week, with the courses cut down to six to eight weeks due to time constraints, German weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the German armed forces have brought the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers from Poland to Germany over the past few days. They will be trained at a military base near the town of Munster in Lower Saxony, where Ukrainian troops are already training to handle Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), also pledged by Berlin to Kiev. The Bundeswehr plans to hold an intensive six- to eight-week course to teach the Ukrainian crews the basics of operating the complex weapon system, Spiegel reported. Due to a lack of time, only the basics will be taught, as the usual training normally takes several years, the newspaper's source said. Western countries, including Germany, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Berlin has been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In January 2023, Germany also pledged to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

