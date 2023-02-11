International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230211/germany-to-reportedly-start-training-ukrainian-crews-to-operate-leopard-2-tanks-next-week--1107347239.html
Germany to Reportedly Start Training Ukrainian Crews to Operate Leopard 2 Tanks Next Week
Germany to Reportedly Start Training Ukrainian Crews to Operate Leopard 2 Tanks Next Week
Germany will start training Ukrainian military to operate Leopard 2 tanks next week, with the courses cut down to six to eight weeks due to time constraints, German weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing sources.
2023-02-11T21:53+0000
2023-02-11T21:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
germany
ukraine
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106729541_0:68:3401:1981_1920x0_80_0_0_322de335b3432577edcdc542d79ee3cb.jpg
According to the newspaper, the German armed forces have brought the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers from Poland to Germany over the past few days. They will be trained at a military base near the town of Munster in Lower Saxony, where Ukrainian troops are already training to handle Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), also pledged by Berlin to Kiev. The Bundeswehr plans to hold an intensive six- to eight-week course to teach the Ukrainian crews the basics of operating the complex weapon system, Spiegel reported. Due to a lack of time, only the basics will be taught, as the usual training normally takes several years, the newspaper's source said. Western countries, including Germany, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Berlin has been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In January 2023, Germany also pledged to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106729541_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb619f6616d547e858ff08649865ec2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, ukraine, leopard 2 tanks, germany-ukraine
germany, ukraine, leopard 2 tanks, germany-ukraine

Germany to Reportedly Start Training Ukrainian Crews to Operate Leopard 2 Tanks Next Week

21:53 GMT 11.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / RONNY HARTMANNA Leopard 2 battle tanks of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives during a visit by the German Chancellor to the German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022
A Leopard 2 battle tanks of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives during a visit by the German Chancellor to the German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / RONNY HARTMANN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany will start training Ukrainian military to operate Leopard 2 tanks next week, with the courses cut down to six to eight weeks due to time constraints, German weekly Der Spiegel reported, citing sources.
According to the newspaper, the German armed forces have brought the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers from Poland to Germany over the past few days. They will be trained at a military base near the town of Munster in Lower Saxony, where Ukrainian troops are already training to handle Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), also pledged by Berlin to Kiev.
The Bundeswehr plans to hold an intensive six- to eight-week course to teach the Ukrainian crews the basics of operating the complex weapon system, Spiegel reported.
Due to a lack of time, only the basics will be taught, as the usual training normally takes several years, the newspaper's source said.
Western countries, including Germany, ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Berlin has been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. In January 2023, Germany also pledged to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала