Fourth Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform in Paris
Sputnik is live from Paris, where the fourth round of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform is taking place. It is expected that 750,000 people will participate in the demonstration.
Sputnik is live from Paris where the fourth round of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform is taking place. It is expected that 750,000 people will participate in the demonstration.France has one of the lowest retirement ages in the EU and spends 14% of GDP on pensions.According to Macron's plan, the retirement age will be raised by two years to 64 by 2030.Macron first tried to push through the reform in 2019, but protests and the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to temporarily abandon the project. However, after his re-election, the French leader decided to implement these plans. In January 2023, the French government proposed an incremental increase in the retirement age.Macron's plans provoked a series of protests from French civil society. In January, a nationwide strike paralyzed the country's infrastructure - trains and flights were canceled, metro trains were disrupted and schools were closed.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Fourth Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform in Paris
12:10 GMT 11.02.2023 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 11.02.2023)
The proposed reform includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. The plan outraged ordinary French people, with unions saying it threatens hard-fought worker rights. The protest is a major challenge for Macron's presidency, which already faced the Yellow Vest movement during his first term.
Sputnik is live from Paris where the fourth round of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform is taking place. It is expected that 750,000 people will participate in the demonstration.
France has one of the lowest retirement ages in the EU and spends 14% of GDP on pensions.
According to Macron's plan, the retirement age will be raised by two years to 64 by 2030.
Macron first tried to push through the reform in 2019, but protests and the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to temporarily abandon the project. However, after his re-election, the French leader decided to implement these plans. In January 2023, the French government proposed an incremental increase in the retirement age.
Macron's plans provoked a series of protests from French civil society. In January, a nationwide strike paralyzed the country's infrastructure - trains and flights were canceled, metro trains were disrupted and schools were closed.
