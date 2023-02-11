https://sputniknews.com/20230211/finnish-president-believes-helsinki-stockholm-will-join-nato-by-july-1107338974.html

Finnish President Believes Helsinki, Stockholm Will Join NATO by July

Finnish President Believes Helsinki, Stockholm Will Join NATO by July

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto believes that Finland and Sweden will take part in the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12 as full members of the alliance.

2023-02-11T11:05+0000

2023-02-11T11:05+0000

2023-02-11T11:05+0000

world

turkiye

finland

sweden

nato

rasmus paludan

nato expansion

nato summit

nato membership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102660/57/1026605717_0:0:4929:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_83fae26aa8d99f07b092479096c13e6f.jpg

Niinisto told a Finnish news agency on Saturday that if Helsinki and Stockholm's NATO membership was not achieved by the summer, the process of joining the bloc would become even more uncertain. The Finnish leader recalled that NATO had promised Helsinki and Stockholm the rapid accession to the alliance, but the process had unexpectedly stalled due to Ankara's position. Sweden and Finland abandoned neutrality and applied for NATO membership in May 2022 after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey. The process came to a standstill in January 2023 after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm with permission from the Swedish authorities. Erdogan then condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. Furthermore, Erdogan warned last month that Turkey may take a decision on Finland's NATO membership that would "shock" Sweden.

https://sputniknews.com/20230207/finland-ready-to-join-nato-without-sweden-sources-claim-1107029911.html

turkiye

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden's nato bid, finland's nato bid, sweden-turkey tensions, nato membership