International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230211/finnish-president-believes-helsinki-stockholm-will-join-nato-by-july-1107338974.html
Finnish President Believes Helsinki, Stockholm Will Join NATO by July
Finnish President Believes Helsinki, Stockholm Will Join NATO by July
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto believes that Finland and Sweden will take part in the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12 as full members of the alliance.
2023-02-11T11:05+0000
2023-02-11T11:05+0000
world
turkiye
finland
sweden
nato
rasmus paludan
nato expansion
nato summit
nato membership
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102660/57/1026605717_0:0:4929:2773_1920x0_80_0_0_83fae26aa8d99f07b092479096c13e6f.jpg
Niinisto told a Finnish news agency on Saturday that if Helsinki and Stockholm's NATO membership was not achieved by the summer, the process of joining the bloc would become even more uncertain. The Finnish leader recalled that NATO had promised Helsinki and Stockholm the rapid accession to the alliance, but the process had unexpectedly stalled due to Ankara's position. Sweden and Finland abandoned neutrality and applied for NATO membership in May 2022 after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey. The process came to a standstill in January 2023 after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm with permission from the Swedish authorities. Erdogan then condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. Furthermore, Erdogan warned last month that Turkey may take a decision on Finland's NATO membership that would "shock" Sweden.
https://sputniknews.com/20230207/finland-ready-to-join-nato-without-sweden-sources-claim-1107029911.html
turkiye
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102660/57/1026605717_253:0:4626:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_d6eec44e2f27f710ca1ab58462e970b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden's nato bid, finland's nato bid, sweden-turkey tensions, nato membership
sweden's nato bid, finland's nato bid, sweden-turkey tensions, nato membership

Finnish President Believes Helsinki, Stockholm Will Join NATO by July

11:05 GMT 11.02.2023
© AP Photo / Lehtikuva/Heikki SaukkomaaFinnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks to media in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks to media in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
© AP Photo / Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto believes that Finland and Sweden will take part in the NATO summit in Vilnius scheduled for July 11-12 as full members of the alliance.
Niinisto told a Finnish news agency on Saturday that if Helsinki and Stockholm's NATO membership was not achieved by the summer, the process of joining the bloc would become even more uncertain.
The Finnish leader recalled that NATO had promised Helsinki and Stockholm the rapid accession to the alliance, but the process had unexpectedly stalled due to Ankara's position.

"I don't think that he [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] will succumb to any public pressure. But if something opens up in bilateral negotiations between the United States and Turkey, then maybe this will have an effect," Niinisto said.

Sweden and Finland abandoned neutrality and applied for NATO membership in May 2022 after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.
Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2023
World
Finland Ready to Join NATO Without Sweden, Sources Claim
7 February, 09:22 GMT
The process came to a standstill in January 2023 after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned copies of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm with permission from the Swedish authorities. Erdogan then condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. Furthermore, Erdogan warned last month that Turkey may take a decision on Finland's NATO membership that would "shock" Sweden.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала