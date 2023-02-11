https://sputniknews.com/20230211/egypt-indicates-desire-to-join-brics-russian-ambassador-says-1107340630.html

Egypt Indicates Desire to Join BRICS, Russian Ambassador Says

Egypt Indicates Desire to Join BRICS, Russian Ambassador Says

In this article, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgiy Borisenko told Sputnik reveals that Egypt is interested in joining the BRICS and has already indicated its desire to all members of the alliance.

2023-02-11T12:51+0000

2023-02-11T12:51+0000

2023-02-11T12:51+0000

africa

north africa

egypt

russia

brics

de-dollarization

mir payment system

mir

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107341030_0:0:1778:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_04d0f89ffe0cabcdd0040a3ebce79a69.jpg

"Egypt is also interested in joining the BRICS and has already indicated this desire in official letters sent to all members of the group," Borisenko said. The ambassador added that Moscow supported Cairo's request and would be satisfied with Egypt becoming a full member of the BRICS. BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.Transition to National Currencies in Mutual TradeGovernments in Russia and Egypt are conducting intensive consultations on the transition to national currencies in mutual trade to move away from the US dollar, Borisenko said.The Russian diplomat added that such a transition "will help to avoid the arbitrariness on the part of Western countries that use their own currencies for geopolitical purposes."Moscow proceeds from the fact that it is necessary to move along the path of de-dollarization of foreign trade relations, Borisenko told Sputnik.Talks on Use of Russia's Mir CardsMoscow is actively working with Cairo on the introduction of Russia's payment system Mir in Egypt, which is equally beneficial for both sides, the Russian diplomat revealed.The diplomat added that a great technical preparatory work on the issue had been carried out in 2022, but no final decision had been made yet.Many countries, including Turkey, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, have stopped accepting Mir after the US Treasury Department said that it would impose sanctions against financial institutions supporting the Mir payment system in September 2022.

africa

north africa

egypt

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

egypt interested in joining the brics, egypt joining the brics, joining the brics, brics, russia, egypt, use of russia's mir cards, transition to national currencies, national currencies in trade, russian ruble,