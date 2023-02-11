https://sputniknews.com/20230211/drag-queen-story-hour-at-tate-britain-evokes-clashes--1107346580.html
'Drag Queen Story Hour' at Tate Britain Evokes Clashes
Protesters and counter-protesters clashed outside the Tate Britain museum in London on Saturday over the Drag Queen Story Hour event.Local media outlets suggested that protests were led by a nationalist organization with people carrying placards featuring slogans like "No drag for kids!" and "Leave our kids alone!"The counter-protesters were reportedly led by the Stand Up To Racism campaign and were brandishing signs reading "Don't let the far right divide us" and "Trans rights now."No injuries were reported during the clash, although one person was apprehended by police “on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence regarding comments made to a police officer,” one UK media outlet reported, citing the Met.Another UK media outlet noted that a petition against the event was created by a group called Art Not Propaganda and accrued over 3,500 signatures, with the petitioners asking the Tate not to impose “gender ideology” on children.
