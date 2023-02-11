https://sputniknews.com/20230211/drag-queen-story-hour-at-tate-britain-evokes-clashes--1107346580.html

'Drag Queen Story Hour' at Tate Britain Evokes Clashes

'Drag Queen Story Hour' at Tate Britain Evokes Clashes

No injuries were reported during the protests, though one person was detained by police, according to media. 11.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-11T19:00+0000

2023-02-11T19:00+0000

2023-02-11T19:00+0000

world

drag queens

event

museum

protest

london

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093855115_0:161:3077:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_c0af75eddea083639184886944d8910e.jpg

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed outside the Tate Britain museum in London on Saturday over the Drag Queen Story Hour event.Local media outlets suggested that protests were led by a nationalist organization with people carrying placards featuring slogans like "No drag for kids!" and "Leave our kids alone!"The counter-protesters were reportedly led by the Stand Up To Racism campaign and were brandishing signs reading "Don't let the far right divide us" and "Trans rights now."No injuries were reported during the clash, although one person was apprehended by police “on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence regarding comments made to a police officer,” one UK media outlet reported, citing the Met.Another UK media outlet noted that a petition against the event was created by a group called Art Not Propaganda and accrued over 3,500 signatures, with the petitioners asking the Tate not to impose “gender ideology” on children.

https://sputniknews.com/20221210/butt-plugs-dildos-drag-queens-chicago-school-dean-offers-insight-into-sex-ed-lesson-for-kids-1105327567.html

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drag queens, event, museum, protest, london