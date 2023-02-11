https://sputniknews.com/20230211/canadas-prime-minister-says-unidentified-object-shot-down-over-yukon-1107347374.html

Canada’s Prime Minister Says Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Yukon



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the unidentified object that was flying over northern Canada has been shot down and the wreckage will be analyzed for further information.

On Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. NORAD Command shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. A video of the object was also shared to Twitter by user @aviationbrk.In another tweet, the Canadian prime minister said he had discussed the situation with US President Joe Biden. News of the object comes just one day after US officials reported a similar object which they had shot down over Alaska, a US state that borders Yukon. It also comes one week after US forces downed an alleged Chinese spy balloon which has created tensions between Beijing and Washington, DC. That balloon also flew over Canada and US airspace reportedly on January 28, until it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.

