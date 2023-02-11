https://sputniknews.com/20230211/cairo-maintains-active-interaction-with-moscow-despite-western-pressure-russian-diplomat-says-1107337648.html

Cairo Maintains Active Interaction With Moscow Despite Western Pressure, Russian Diplomat Says

This article is about Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko saying that Egypt continues to actively interact with Russia, despite the pressure from the West to reduce contacts.

In late January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and Europe demand that African countries not cooperate with Moscow, seeking to restore Africa's colonial dependence. The diplomat cited as an example Lavrov's summer visit to Cairo, when the ambassadors of the G7 countries urged the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the Arab League to cancel the foreign minister's planned meetings there. Last month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said following a meeting with Lavrov that Cairo intends to continue its course of building equal relations with all countries, despite serious pressure from the outside. Many countries around the globe are reportedly under pressure from the West to take a tougher stance on Moscow against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

