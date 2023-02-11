https://sputniknews.com/20230211/admissions-on-us-involvement-in-ukraine-lula-in-dc-rail-disaster-1107330315.html
Admissions on US Involvement in Ukraine, Lula in DC, Rail Disaster
The Brazilian president visits Washington, and evidence that the derailment of an Ohio freight train was a disaster foretold by workers. 11.02.2023, Sputnik International
Economist, radio show host and author Dr. Jack Rasmus joins Misfits hosts to discuss oil markets in relation to sanctions being placed on Russian oil exports, BP slowing down their transition to renewable energy, snapshots illustrating the current state of the US economy, and questions surrounding the IRS rollout of a program for employers to report their staff's tip earnings.Editor of Kawsachun News and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses how the definition of protecting democracy may differ between the US and Brazil as the leaders of the two countries meet in Washington. She also provides an update on Jair Bolsonaro’s legal and immigration status as he continues to hang out in Florida, the electoral disappointment of the neoliberal government of Ecuador, and the continued resistance of Peruvian activists against the de facto government that imprisoned and unseated the constitutional President Pedro Castillo.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali gets into interesting admissions about just how involved the US is in decision making on the battlefield in Ukraine, the Pentagon pushing to do more with its surrogates there, pushback in the US Congress on funding for Ukraine, a new assessment of who wields power in Asia and how, and questions being raised about the efficacy of sanctions with regard to the Taliban* in Afghanistan.Founder of aviation consulting firm Mackey International Keith Mackey discusses the Senate hearing grilling Southwest Airlines executives, Biden's declaration against airline junk fees, and whether the DOJ will allow an airline merger that would amount to several billions.The Misfits also discuss hugging cows instead of people, more news about FTX’s lax security environment, Apple watches sending false distress signals, and an AI Twitch show controversy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorism.
