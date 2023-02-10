https://sputniknews.com/20230210/us-wanted-to-stop-nord-stream-since-2018-now-they-can-be-sure-it-wont-work-ex-austrian-fm-1107321233.html

US Wanted to Stop Nord Stream Since 2018 - Now They Can Be Sure It Won't Work: Ex-Austrian FM

US Wanted to Stop Nord Stream Since 2018 - Now They Can Be Sure It Won't Work: Ex-Austrian FM

NATO member states attempted to shift blame for the bombing of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines onto Russia, whose national energy firm Gazprom constructed them. But new revelations implicate Washington in the terrorist act.

2023-02-10T16:45+0000

2023-02-10T16:45+0000

2023-02-10T16:45+0000

nord stream sabotage

karin kneissl

nord stream

nord stream 2

nord stream 1

us

austria

germany

russia

norway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg

A former Austrian government minister has called for the US to answer to the International Court of Justice over allegations it blew up two Baltic sea gas pipelines last autumn.Award-winning US investigative reporter Seymour Hersh dropped a bombshell on Wednesday when he published an exposé on his blog of how the Pentagon orchestrated the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Germany in September 2022.Journalist and former Austrian foreign affairs minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik that while she rejected the NATO narrative that Russia sabotaged its own pipeline as a 'false flag' attack, she was still astounded to read that Washington would go that far.Kneissel, who was forced to emigrate to Lebanon after receiving death threats, recalled how many European governments tried to point the finger of blame at Moscow following the bombing.They "said it was Russia that blew up its own pipeline, which was nonsense, but many did," Kneissl said. "When I was asked over the last few months, I always said, well, there are many suspects in the room."One of those was US President Joe Biden, who openly threatened before the launch of Russia's de-Nazification operation in Ukraine that "If Russia invades... then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."The commentator believed Washington's efforts would stay focussed on pressuring Berlin to continue denying certification for the new supply line to begin operation — which had been successful since February 2022. "But now let's say they can be sure that it will not work because they blew it up," Kneissl concluded.More surprising to the former minister was Norway's alleged part in the sabotage, especially in light of its central role in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process during the 1990s.International LawKneissl also underlined that the sabotage was a "breach of international law" and the United Nations charter, and a throwback to Washington's covert operations in Latin America under the Reagan administration in support of the brutal Contra insurgents in Nicaragua.The US laid sea mines off the Nicaraguan coast to prevent cargo ships docking or even fishing boats from gathering their catch, Kneissl recalled, prompting President Daniel Ortega's Sandinista government to bring a case against Washington at the International Court of Justice."I would say the International Court of Justice, which was established by the UN Charter, has a jurisdiction in that case," she said.

https://sputniknews.com/20230209/dynamite-anti-war-pundits-hail-hersh-expos-of-us-hand-in-nord-stream-sabotage-1107254661.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/if-hershs-nord-stream-blasts-report-true-us-should-explain-itself-beijing-says-1107290025.html

austria

germany

russia

norway

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

nord stream, sabotage, bombing, us, germany, russia, ukraine