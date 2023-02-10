https://sputniknews.com/20230210/us-behind-attack-on-nord-stream-2-pipeline-seymour-hersh-1107278139.html
US Behind Attack on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Seymour Hersh
US Behind Attack on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Seymour Hersh
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the... 10.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-10T04:59+0000
2023-02-10T04:59+0000
2023-02-10T10:10+0000
fault lines
radio
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
eu
syria
earthquake
nord stream
seymour hersh
dnc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107277993_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6deeca59d5d4b9b2520be764bf4de6.png
U.S. behind attack on Nord Stream 2 pipeline: Seymour Hersh
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the claims of a covert attack by the United States and NATO against Russia’s Nordstream pipeline.
Steven Sahiounie - Syrian American Journalist & Political CommentatorKyle Anzalone - News Editor of the Libertarian Institute & Co-Host of ConflictsMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMiko Peled - Human Rights Activist & AuthorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Syrian journalist Steven Sahiounie to discuss the dire situation in Syria after the deadly earthquake that shook the nation earlier in the week.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team discussed the explosive exposé by renowned writer Seymour Hersh about how the Biden Administration, with the help of Norway and NATO, orchestrated the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline explosion.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team talked with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about President Volodymyr Zelensky's tour in Europe and his request for fighter jets.Later in the last hour, Miko Peled discussed with Fault Lines the attack against Roger Waters over his address at the UN this week.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
eu
syria
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107277993_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_104cf485275dad71c7e47c544791137d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, eu, syria, earthquake, nord stream, seymour hersh, dnc, joe biden, china, аудио
radio, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, eu, syria, earthquake, nord stream, seymour hersh, dnc, joe biden, china, аудио
US Behind Attack on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Seymour Hersh
04:59 GMT 10.02.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 10.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the claims of a covert attack by the United States and NATO against Russia’s Nordstream pipeline.
Steven Sahiounie - Syrian American Journalist & Political Commentator
Kyle Anzalone - News Editor of the Libertarian Institute & Co-Host of Conflicts
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist & Author
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Syrian journalist Steven Sahiounie to discuss the dire situation in Syria after the deadly earthquake that shook the nation earlier in the week.
In the second hour, the Fault Lines team discussed the explosive exposé by renowned writer Seymour Hersh about how the Biden Administration, with the help of Norway and NATO, orchestrated the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline explosion.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team talked with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about President Volodymyr Zelensky's tour in Europe and his request for fighter jets.
Later in the last hour, Miko Peled discussed with Fault Lines the attack against Roger Waters over his address at the UN this week.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.