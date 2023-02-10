https://sputniknews.com/20230210/us-behind-attack-on-nord-stream-2-pipeline-seymour-hersh-1107278139.html

US Behind Attack on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Seymour Hersh

US Behind Attack on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Seymour Hersh

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the... 10.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-10T04:59+0000

2023-02-10T04:59+0000

2023-02-10T10:10+0000

fault lines

radio

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

eu

syria

earthquake

nord stream

seymour hersh

dnc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107277993_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6deeca59d5d4b9b2520be764bf4de6.png

U.S. behind attack on Nord Stream 2 pipeline: Seymour Hersh On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the claims of a covert attack by the United States and NATO against Russia’s Nordstream pipeline.

Steven Sahiounie - Syrian American Journalist & Political CommentatorKyle Anzalone - News Editor of the Libertarian Institute & Co-Host of ConflictsMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMiko Peled - Human Rights Activist & AuthorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Syrian journalist Steven Sahiounie to discuss the dire situation in Syria after the deadly earthquake that shook the nation earlier in the week.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team discussed the explosive exposé by renowned writer Seymour Hersh about how the Biden Administration, with the help of Norway and NATO, orchestrated the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline explosion.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team talked with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about President Volodymyr Zelensky's tour in Europe and his request for fighter jets.Later in the last hour, Miko Peled discussed with Fault Lines the attack against Roger Waters over his address at the UN this week.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

eu

syria

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

radio, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, eu, syria, earthquake, nord stream, seymour hersh, dnc, joe biden, china, аудио