Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Prepared to Use UK's Long-Range Missiles to Hit Crimea
The Ukrainian military is prepared to use the United Kingdom's long-range missiles to hit Crimea if these are provided in military aid, a British newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian defense sources.
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Prepared to Use UK's Long-Range Missiles to Hit Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military is prepared to use the United Kingdom's long-range missiles to hit Crimea if these are provided in military aid, a British newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian defense sources.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a speech in UK Parliament, asked the country to supply fighter jets to Kiev. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said he had spoken with Zelensky on Wednesday, among other things, about providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons than Kiev currently had.
Ukrainian defense source confirmed to the newspaper that Kiev would use missiles to strike Crimea following a warning from Zelensky that longer-range weapons from western allies would strike "deep in the occupied territories."
According to the report, discussions are taking place on whether London's further military aid to Kiev should include Harpoon anti-ship missiles and Storm Shadow surface-to-air missiles.
Harpoon missiles have a range of up to 150 miles, and Storm Shadow missiles can strike targets at a distance of up to 350 miles.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbass.
Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.