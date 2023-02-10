https://sputniknews.com/20230210/scope-of-this-earthquake-is-the-biggest-in-turkiyes-history-turkish-seismologist-says--1107275306.html

‘Scope of This Earthquake Is the Biggest in Turkiye’s History’, Turkish Seismologist Says

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkiye has risen to 12,391, local news agency reported, citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority...

A Turkish newspaper, citing the same agency, pointed out that the number of victims has reached nearly 63,000.The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Kahramanmaras in the early morning hours of February 6. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted, it was the largest since 1939. Three dozen aftershocks followed, followed by another magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the middle of the day. Turkiye has been shaking for three days.Professor Dogan Perincek, a Turkish seismologist, commented to Sputnik on the aftermath of the devastating tremors in Kahramanmaras.Why did the earthquake affect such a large area? According to the professor, the reason is that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a point where two tectonic faults, the Dead Sea Rift and the East Anatolian Fault, converge. Kahramanmaras is located right next to this point. Thus, the earthquake occurred at the confluence of these two faults, which determined its destructive magnitude. This is an unusual situation.

turkiye

