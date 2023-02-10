https://sputniknews.com/20230210/ruling-party-in-moldova-ready-to-form-new-cabinet-head-of-parliament-says-1107318878.html
Ruling Party in Moldova Ready to Form New Cabinet, Head of Parliament Says
Ruling Party in Moldova Ready to Form New Cabinet, Head of Parliament Says
The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister, Parliament Head Igor Grosu said on Friday.
2023-02-10T12:41+0000
2023-02-10T12:41+0000
2023-02-10T12:41+0000
world
moldova
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107318493_0:0:3109:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_5501ee6b0e5cd909ede857ac87226650.jpg
The official thanked Gavrilita for her dedication and efforts as prime minister.Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation.The government of Moldova enjoyed support from international partners, but did not see similar support from the country's population, she added.
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107318493_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d724ed1bb83d2d805c43fcb32ab5570e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moldova, resignation of prime minister in moldova, natalia gavrilita
moldova, resignation of prime minister in moldova, natalia gavrilita
Ruling Party in Moldova Ready to Form New Cabinet, Head of Parliament Says
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister, Parliament Head Igor Grosu said on Friday.
"The Action and Solidarity party faction supports and will ensure the formation of a new government that will focus on security and economic development," Grosu said on social media.
The official thanked Gavrilita for her dedication and efforts as prime minister.
Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation.
"After a year and a half at the head of this government, it is time to announce my resignation from this position," Gavrilita told reporters.
The government of Moldova enjoyed support from international partners, but did not see similar support from the country's population, she added.