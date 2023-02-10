https://sputniknews.com/20230210/ruling-party-in-moldova-ready-to-form-new-cabinet-head-of-parliament-says-1107318878.html

Ruling Party in Moldova Ready to Form New Cabinet, Head of Parliament Says

The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister, Parliament Head Igor Grosu said on Friday.

The official thanked Gavrilita for her dedication and efforts as prime minister.Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation.The government of Moldova enjoyed support from international partners, but did not see similar support from the country's population, she added.

