The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.

Last month saw fierce battles in Donetsk with Russian forces successfully liberating strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk.