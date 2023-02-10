https://sputniknews.com/20230210/iraq-islamophobia-and-imperialism-1107282421.html
Iraq, Islamophobia, and Imperialism
Iraq, Islamophobia, and Imperialism
Texas Lawsuit Challenges Abortion Pills, Why The US Is Interested In Somaliland Secession, British Govt. Spies on Palestine Refugees
Iraq, Islamophobia, and Imperialism
Texas Lawsuit Challenges Abortion Pills, Why The US Is Interested In Somaliland Secession, British Govt. Spies on Palestine Refugees
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News to discuss a lawsuit filed in Texas which threatens to restrict access to abortion pills widely used even before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, why this ruling would not stop abortions but will stop safe abortions for poor, working, and oppressed women, and where the struggle for abortion rights and reproductive justice is headed amid the continuing assault on abortion rights.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal Abdulahi, writer and political analyst to discuss why the US is interested in establishing a military base in northern Somalia and how that connects to the Somaliland secessionist movement, how this outline from the US has emboldened secessionist groups in Somalia and contributed to violence in northern Somalia, and why the US is interested in establishing a base in northern Somalia and what connection it would have to AFRICOM.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss documents revealing that the British government hired intelligence contractors to spy on Palestinian refugees under the guise of counter-terrorism, the connections that private intelligence contractor Adam Smith International, which was contracted for this project, has with al-Qaeda*, and the mischaracterization of the national liberation movement in Palestine as terroristic.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Nazia Kazi, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Stockton University and author of Islamophobia, Race, and Global Politics to discuss the anniversary of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell’s infamous speech to the United Nations Security Council, how Islamophobia was used as a justification for US intervention in the Middle East as it also stoked the rise of right-wing Islam in places like Afghanistan, and what lessons we should learn from this history of Islamophobia and its effects in the US and abroad.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*terrorist group banned in Russia
Iraq, Islamophobia, and Imperialism
04:36 GMT 10.02.2023 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 10.02.2023)
Texas Lawsuit Challenges Abortion Pills, Why The US Is Interested In Somaliland Secession, British Govt. Spies on Palestine Refugees
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brianna Griffith, journalist with Liberation News to discuss a lawsuit filed in Texas which threatens to restrict access to abortion pills widely used even before the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, why this ruling would not stop abortions but will stop safe abortions for poor, working, and oppressed women, and where the struggle for abortion rights and reproductive justice is headed amid the continuing assault on abortion rights.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal Abdulahi, writer and political analyst to discuss why the US is interested in establishing a military base in northern Somalia and how that connects to the Somaliland secessionist movement, how this outline from the US has emboldened secessionist groups in Somalia and contributed to violence in northern Somalia, and why the US is interested in establishing a base in northern Somalia and what connection it would have to AFRICOM.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss documents revealing that the British government hired intelligence contractors to spy on Palestinian refugees under the guise of counter-terrorism, the connections that private intelligence contractor Adam Smith International, which was contracted for this project, has with al-Qaeda*, and the mischaracterization of the national liberation movement in Palestine as terroristic.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Nazia Kazi, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Stockton University and author of Islamophobia, Race, and Global Politics to discuss the anniversary of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell’s infamous speech to the United Nations Security Council, how Islamophobia was used as a justification for US intervention in the Middle East as it also stoked the rise of right-wing Islam in places like Afghanistan, and what lessons we should learn from this history of Islamophobia and its effects in the US and abroad.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*terrorist group banned in Russia