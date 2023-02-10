International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230210/if-hershs-nord-stream-blasts-report-true-us-should-explain-itself-beijing-says-1107290025.html
If Hersh's Nord Stream Blasts Report True, US Should Explain Itself, Beijing Says
If Hersh's Nord Stream Blasts Report True, US Should Explain Itself, Beijing Says
If the report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams is true, then the US should explain itself to the world community, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
2023-02-10T08:06+0000
2023-02-10T08:06+0000
nord stream sabotage
china
seymour hersh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335785_0:0:2467:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_93211f62c0016691dccfd08aab44e2e8.png
On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. If the conclusions of the investigation are true, then the US behavior is unacceptable, the diplomat told reporters, noting that Washington will have to bear responsibility and "explain itself to the world community."
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335785_308:0:2159:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_04b34ff288b081ac8439ce920e48f04c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream sabotage, china, hersh report on nord stream, seymour hersh
nord stream sabotage, china, hersh report on nord stream, seymour hersh

If Hersh's Nord Stream Blasts Report True, US Should Explain Itself, Beijing Says

08:06 GMT 10.02.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - If the report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams is true, then the US should explain itself to the world community, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.
If the conclusions of the investigation are true, then the US behavior is unacceptable, the diplomat told reporters, noting that Washington will have to bear responsibility and "explain itself to the world community."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала