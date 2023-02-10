https://sputniknews.com/20230210/eu-leaders-agree-to-step-up-legal-efforts-to-confiscate-russian-state-assets-1107316691.html

EU Leaders Agree to Step Up Legal Efforts to Confiscate Russian State Assets

The European Union's leaders agreed during this week's summit to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described EU attempts to seize Russian money, including that of the Russian central bank, as theft. The leaders said they had approved a seventh tranche of 500 million euros ($535 million) in military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and launched a mission to train an initial 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023. This brings up the total military aid to 12 billion euros. The 27-nation bloc also agreed to continue reinforcing its sanctions on Russia in close coordination with its global partners and bolster anti-circumvention measures.

