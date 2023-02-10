https://sputniknews.com/20230210/eu-leaders-agree-to-step-up-legal-efforts-to-confiscate-russian-state-assets-1107316691.html
EU Leaders Agree to Step Up Legal Efforts to Confiscate Russian State Assets
EU Leaders Agree to Step Up Legal Efforts to Confiscate Russian State Assets
The European Union's leaders agreed during this week's summit to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction.
2023-02-10T11:59+0000
2023-02-10T11:59+0000
2023-02-10T11:59+0000
economy
eu
european union (eu)
russia
maria zakharova
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106769431_0:960:2048:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_9d220842d2124003fb8fecd2bc0cddea.jpg
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described EU attempts to seize Russian money, including that of the Russian central bank, as theft. The leaders said they had approved a seventh tranche of 500 million euros ($535 million) in military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and launched a mission to train an initial 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023. This brings up the total military aid to 12 billion euros. The 27-nation bloc also agreed to continue reinforcing its sanctions on Russia in close coordination with its global partners and bolster anti-circumvention measures.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106769431_0:768:2048:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_047193dcdd1adde71b341a606b516836.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
european union, russia, seizing russian assets
european union, russia, seizing russian assets
EU Leaders Agree to Step Up Legal Efforts to Confiscate Russian State Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's leaders agreed during this week's summit to speed up legal work on seizing Russia-owned assets held in foreign banks to support Ukraine's reconstruction.
"The European Union, together with partners, is stepping up its work towards the use of Russia's frozen and immobilized assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation," their joint conclusions read.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
has described EU attempts to seize Russian money, including that of the Russian central bank, as theft.
The leaders said they had approved a seventh tranche of 500 million euros ($535 million) in military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and launched a mission to train an initial 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023. This brings up the total military aid to 12 billion euros.
The 27-nation bloc also agreed to continue reinforcing its sanctions on Russia in close coordination with its global partners and bolster anti-circumvention measures.