Canada DOD: Modernizing NORAD To Include Building More Modernized Surveillance System
Canada DOD: Modernizing NORAD To Include Building More Modernized Surveillance System
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Upgrading of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) will include modernization of its surveillance system, Anita Anand, Minister of Canada's National Defence, said in an event on Friday.
Anand’s comments come following an incident with the Chinese balloon. The United States alleges that the high-altitude balloon was conducting surveillance of potentially sensitive national security sites, while China claims the airship was engaged in scientific research. The US military and FBI have said they are currently working to gather and analyze debris from the balloon to further understand it.
15:16 GMT 10.02.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Upgrading of the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) will include modernization of its surveillance system, Anita Anand, Minister of Canada's National Defence, said in an event on Friday.
