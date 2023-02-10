https://sputniknews.com/20230210/bombshell-report-claims-us-blew-up-nord-stream-eu-faces-internal-chaos-1107284644.html

Bombshell Report Claims US Blew Up Nord Stream; EU Faces Internal Chaos

A bombshell article from investigative reporter Seymour Hersh details the US operation to blow up Germany's Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 10.02.2023, Sputnik International

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the attack on Nord Stream 2. A bombshell article from investigative reporter Seymour Hersh details the US operation to blow up Germany's Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. A Polish general claims that Ukraine may have nuclear weapons. Also, the UK says it will train Ukrainian pilots on fighter jets.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. North Korea is responding to US and South Korea threats on its border. Also, Janet Yellen travels to China.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic policy. President Biden spoke of GOP plans to cut social security payments. Also, US and Chinese commerce is at an all-time high and growing.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Sanctions on Syria. Numerous powerful voices are pushing the US to drop sanctions on Syria after the deadly earthquake.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss foreign policy. The president of Ukraine is demanding that Germany supply game-changing weapons.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. Expanding strikes and protests through Europe reveal a deeply divided continent.Alex Suarez, Peruvian-American co-founder of Hands Off Venezuela North Florida, former Regional Election Observer in Venezuela, journalist and historian, and author of several books including the Diplomat, on the Alex Saab case, joins us to discuss Latin America. The US has taken custody of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington DC. Also, Peruvian president Castillo is talking and Iran is about to upgrade Venezuelan oil production capabilities.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

