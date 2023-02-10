https://sputniknews.com/20230210/amsterdam-looks-to-sober-up-as-cannabis-ban-looms-over-red-light-district-1107288153.html

Amsterdam Looks to Sober Up as Cannabis Ban Looms Over Red Light District

Amsterdam Looks to Sober Up as Cannabis Ban Looms Over Red Light District

The restrictions are seen as part of a campaign to prevent tourists from what the authorities described as a "holiday from morals."

2023-02-10T09:06+0000

2023-02-10T09:06+0000

2023-02-10T09:06+0000

world

news

amsterdam

netherlands

cannabis

prostitution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_0:117:1920:1197_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8c6e2bc0d21bb461e6aa7ef6fbaea0.jpg

Under new regulations unveiled by the city of Amsterdam in a bid to tidy up its image and alleviate resident's growing concerns, smoking cannabis in the streets of its famous red light district will be illegal.The Dutch capital is world-famous for its cannabis cafes and entices millions of tourists every year. However, the seamy side of the vibrant nightlife has sparked vocal complaints among local residents, who are complaining about street dealers, drug and alcohol abuse, as well as rampant crime.Further measures by Amsterdam's city council to alleviate the residents' concerns include forcing restaurants and bars to close by 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and banning any new visitors from entering the old city district after 1am. Furthermore, the council will ask vendors to completely remove alcohol from their shopfronts, or hide it from view, from Thursday to Sunday after 4pm. Last but not least, sex workers will also have to close their venues at 3am.The new laws will come into effect in mid-May, as part of the authorities' struggle to mitigate the disruption, reduce nuisance caused by tourists of the disorderly variety and improve the "liveability" of the Nederlands' largest city.In addition to the new laws, the Amsterdam council will launch a campaign, also in the coming spring, to discourage tourists from visiting the city solely for the purpose of drugs, alcohol and frivolous sex, which the authorities described as "holiday from morals."Diederik Boomsma, the leader of the local Christian Democrats, wholeheartedly welcomed the new restrictions.The Netherlands is regarded as one of the most liberal countries in the world. The sale and use of soft drugs in so-called coffeeshops has been tolerated for years. While it is illegal to sell or possess drugs, the Netherlands has a peculiar "toleration policy" that allows the sale of cannabis under strict conditions, one of which includes orderly behavior.Prostitution, however, is fully legalized. Amsterdam’s red light district is one of the country's most well-known tourist attractions, with hundreds of windows in which prostitutes seek to attract the attention of thousands of customers and tourists passing through.The Netherlands also became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage and euthanasia.

https://sputniknews.com/20221007/delayed-gratification-amsterdam-postpones-plans-to-create-erotic-centre-1101606657.html

amsterdam

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

cannabis use, red light district, city of amsterdam, improving liveability, "holiday from morals"