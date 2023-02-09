https://sputniknews.com/20230209/us-reporter-arrested-while-covering-press-conference-for-being-too-loud-1107107389.html

US Reporter Arrested While Covering Press Conference for Being 'Too Loud'

US Reporter Arrested While Covering Press Conference for Being 'Too Loud'

US broadcaster said its reporter Evan Lambert was arrested for being too loud while he was covering a press conference of the governor of Ohio.

2023-02-09T09:40+0000

2023-02-09T09:40+0000

2023-02-09T09:40+0000

americas

freedom of speech

journalist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1f/1106865142_0:97:3295:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_996f6f4453a4dc84a7383530b2cd363c.jpg

Broadcaster said that Lambert was giving a live report during a press conference given by Ohio governor Mike DeWine, who was speaking about a trail derailment that occurred in the state last week. Law enforcement officers told the reporter to leave the room for being too loud and then tried to forcibly remove him from the event. Lambert was then arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, with the moment of his arrest caught on camera and shared in the media. American media provided live updates and footage of developments on social media. Mike Viqueria, broadcaster’s Washington bureau chief, said that the arrest was a violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, freedom of speech, freedom of speech violation, journalist