US Reporter Arrested While Covering Press Conference for Being 'Too Loud'
US broadcaster said its reporter Evan Lambert was arrested for being too loud while he was covering a press conference of the governor of Ohio.
Broadcaster said that Lambert was giving a live report during a press conference given by Ohio governor Mike DeWine, who was speaking about a trail derailment that occurred in the state last week. Law enforcement officers told the reporter to leave the room for being too loud and then tried to forcibly remove him from the event. Lambert was then arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, with the moment of his arrest caught on camera and shared in the media. American media provided live updates and footage of developments on social media. Mike Viqueria, broadcaster’s Washington bureau chief, said that the arrest was a violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
Broadcaster said that Lambert was giving a live report during a press conference given by Ohio governor Mike DeWine, who was speaking about a trail derailment that occurred in the state last week. Law enforcement officers told the reporter to leave the room for being too loud and then tried to forcibly remove him from the event.
Lambert was then arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, with the moment of his arrest caught on camera and shared in the media. American media provided live updates and footage of developments on social media.
Mike Viqueria, broadcaster’s Washington bureau chief, said that the arrest was a violation of the First Amendment of the US Constitution
