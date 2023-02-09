https://sputniknews.com/20230209/us-must-include-real-science-to-reduce-police-violence-justice-dept-1107278538.html
US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept
US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept
The authorities in the United States need to include "real science" in many areas of policing to reduce violence by law enforcement officers and change the policing culture, Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta said on Thursday.
2023-02-09T17:51+0000
2023-02-09T17:51+0000
2023-02-09T17:51+0000
americas
us
federal government
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg
"There is a lack of real science in a lot of areas in policing and we have to change that," Gupta said during an online conversation with an American newspaper. Gupta pointed out that there are certain issues related to what she called a low culture of policing in police departments across the United States that must be addressed. Gupta acknowledged the US federal government must play a significant role in implementing reforms, but also emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners in the US states and municipalities. "Research matters, local efforts matter to really understand what is happening in the local departments," she said. The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that 41% of Americans say they think police in the United States treat blacks and whites equally.
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/how-us-dems-fanned-political-violence--widened-partisan-rift-1102885009.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e01e7f65010889f722d3956099736b16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, real science, political violence in us, us federal government, how to reduce political violence in us
us, real science, political violence in us, us federal government, how to reduce political violence in us
US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The authorities in the United States need to include "real science" in many areas of policing to reduce violence by law enforcement officers and change the policing culture, Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta said on Thursday.
"There is a lack of real science in a lot of areas in policing and we have to change that," Gupta said during an online conversation with an American newspaper.
Gupta pointed out that there are certain issues related to what she called a low culture of policing in police departments across the United States that must be addressed.
31 October 2022, 18:47 GMT
Gupta acknowledged the US federal government must play a significant role in implementing reforms, but also emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners in the US states and municipalities.
"Research matters, local efforts matter to really understand what is happening in the local departments," she said.
The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that 41% of Americans say they think police in the United States treat blacks and whites equally.