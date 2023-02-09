https://sputniknews.com/20230209/us-must-include-real-science-to-reduce-police-violence-justice-dept-1107278538.html

US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept

US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept

The authorities in the United States need to include "real science" in many areas of policing to reduce violence by law enforcement officers and change the policing culture, Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta said on Thursday.

2023-02-09T17:51+0000

2023-02-09T17:51+0000

2023-02-09T17:51+0000

americas

us

federal government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

"There is a lack of real science in a lot of areas in policing and we have to change that," Gupta said during an online conversation with an American newspaper. Gupta pointed out that there are certain issues related to what she called a low culture of policing in police departments across the United States that must be addressed. Gupta acknowledged the US federal government must play a significant role in implementing reforms, but also emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners in the US states and municipalities. "Research matters, local efforts matter to really understand what is happening in the local departments," she said. The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that 41% of Americans say they think police in the United States treat blacks and whites equally.

https://sputniknews.com/20221031/how-us-dems-fanned-political-violence--widened-partisan-rift-1102885009.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, real science, political violence in us, us federal government, how to reduce political violence in us