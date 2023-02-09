International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/us-must-include-real-science-to-reduce-police-violence-justice-dept-1107278538.html
US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept
US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept
The authorities in the United States need to include "real science" in many areas of policing to reduce violence by law enforcement officers and change the policing culture, Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta said on Thursday.
2023-02-09T17:51+0000
2023-02-09T17:51+0000
americas
us
federal government
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg
"There is a lack of real science in a lot of areas in policing and we have to change that," Gupta said during an online conversation with an American newspaper. Gupta pointed out that there are certain issues related to what she called a low culture of policing in police departments across the United States that must be addressed. Gupta acknowledged the US federal government must play a significant role in implementing reforms, but also emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners in the US states and municipalities. "Research matters, local efforts matter to really understand what is happening in the local departments," she said. The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that 41% of Americans say they think police in the United States treat blacks and whites equally.
https://sputniknews.com/20221031/how-us-dems-fanned-political-violence--widened-partisan-rift-1102885009.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e01e7f65010889f722d3956099736b16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, real science, political violence in us, us federal government, how to reduce political violence in us
us, real science, political violence in us, us federal government, how to reduce political violence in us

US Must Include ‘Real Science’ to Reduce Police Violence: Justice Dept

17:51 GMT 09.02.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey AgarishevThe US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The authorities in the United States need to include "real science" in many areas of policing to reduce violence by law enforcement officers and change the policing culture, Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta said on Thursday.
"There is a lack of real science in a lot of areas in policing and we have to change that," Gupta said during an online conversation with an American newspaper.
Gupta pointed out that there are certain issues related to what she called a low culture of policing in police departments across the United States that must be addressed.
Акция протеста после выборов в Портленде - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2022
Americas
How US Dems Fanned Political Violence & Widened Partisan Rift
31 October 2022, 18:47 GMT
Gupta acknowledged the US federal government must play a significant role in implementing reforms, but also emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners in the US states and municipalities.
"Research matters, local efforts matter to really understand what is happening in the local departments," she said.
The most recent ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed that 41% of Americans say they think police in the United States treat blacks and whites equally.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала