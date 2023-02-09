International
UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballistic Missile Submarine: BAE
UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballistic Missile Submarine: BAE
Work has begun on building the United Kingdom’s third Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarine Warspite in the north of England, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Thursday.
"BAE Systems has today marked the start of construction of the third Dreadnought class submarine Warspite at its shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria," the release said. Warspite is the third of four Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarines being designed and built by BAE Systems, the company stated. Construction of the first two submarines, Dreadnought and Valiant, is already well underway, the company added.UK Defense Procurement Minister Alex Chalk described the Dreadnought class submarines as crucial to maintaining the nation's national security, according to the release.
18:36 GMT 09.02.2023
Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, one of the UK's four nuclear warhead-carrying submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, west of Glasgow, Scotland on April 29, 2019
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Work has begun on building the United Kingdom’s third Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarine Warspite in the north of England, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Thursday.
"BAE Systems has today marked the start of construction of the third Dreadnought class submarine Warspite at its shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria," the release said.
Warspite is the third of four Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarines being designed and built by BAE Systems, the company stated.
"Due to enter service from the early 2030s, the boats will carry the UK's nuclear deterrent and be the biggest, most powerful and technically advanced submarines ever delivered to the Royal Navy," BAE said in the press release.
Construction of the first two submarines, Dreadnought and Valiant, is already well underway, the company added.
UK Defense Procurement Minister Alex Chalk described the Dreadnought class submarines as crucial to maintaining the nation's national security, according to the release.
