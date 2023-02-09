https://sputniknews.com/20230209/uk-starts-building-third-dreadnought-class-ballistic-missile-submarine-bae-1107279218.html

UK Starts Building Third Dreadnought Class Ballistic Missile Submarine: BAE

Work has begun on building the United Kingdom’s third Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarine Warspite in the north of England, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Thursday.

"BAE Systems has today marked the start of construction of the third Dreadnought class submarine Warspite at its shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria," the release said. Warspite is the third of four Dreadnought class ballistic missile submarines being designed and built by BAE Systems, the company stated. Construction of the first two submarines, Dreadnought and Valiant, is already well underway, the company added.UK Defense Procurement Minister Alex Chalk described the Dreadnought class submarines as crucial to maintaining the nation's national security, according to the release.

