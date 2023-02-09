https://sputniknews.com/20230209/syrian-ambassador-to-russia-earthquake-catastrophe-shows-true-colors-of-the-west-1107276465.html

Syrian Ambassador to Russia: ‘Earthquake Catastrophe Shows True Colors of the West’

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Syria's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Russia Bashar al-Jaafari confirmed that Russia is actively supporting earthquake-stricken Syria at both the government and public levels.

"I can't help noticing that the Russian government spares no effort or money in providing humanitarian aid or conducting search and rescue operations on the territory of Syria. It is encouraging that not only politicians and diplomats, but also ordinary Russians want to help the victims in this difficult moment for Syria. They are the ones who bring humanitarian aid to the embassy and transfer money. Private and non-governmental organizations and charitable foundations are also helping. We are very grateful," the Syrian ambassador said.According to Bashar al-Jaafari, he was incredibly touched that ordinary citizens brought flowers to the Syrian Embassy in Moscow and gave feasible financial support.At the same time, high-level contacts are maintained regarding assistance to Syrians."We are grateful for the rapid response of the Russian government. President Putin is in constant contact with President Assad. The main issues of sending aid, both search and rescue and humanitarian aid, were negotiated by them personally," he explained.Speaking about the reluctance of the United States and western countries to lift at least partially blocking sanctions against Syria and provide assistance to the affected country, the ambassador noted:US embargo sanctions, the so-called "Caesar's Law," have had a paralyzing effect on the supply of large equipment to Syria, he concluded.

