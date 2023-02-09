https://sputniknews.com/20230209/syrian-ambassador-to-russia-earthquake-catastrophe-shows-true-colors-of-the-west-1107276465.html
Syrian Ambassador to Russia: ‘Earthquake Catastrophe Shows True Colors of the West’
Syrian Ambassador to Russia: ‘Earthquake Catastrophe Shows True Colors of the West’
In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Syria's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Russia Bashar al-Jaafari confirmed that Russia is actively supporting earthquake-stricken Syria at both the government and public levels.
2023-02-09T17:02+0000
2023-02-09T17:02+0000
2023-02-09T17:02+0000
world
syria
earthquake rocks turkiye and syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107277346_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_612559cc9a2622ef9accfb774cb03c5b.jpg
"I can't help noticing that the Russian government spares no effort or money in providing humanitarian aid or conducting search and rescue operations on the territory of Syria. It is encouraging that not only politicians and diplomats, but also ordinary Russians want to help the victims in this difficult moment for Syria. They are the ones who bring humanitarian aid to the embassy and transfer money. Private and non-governmental organizations and charitable foundations are also helping. We are very grateful," the Syrian ambassador said.According to Bashar al-Jaafari, he was incredibly touched that ordinary citizens brought flowers to the Syrian Embassy in Moscow and gave feasible financial support.At the same time, high-level contacts are maintained regarding assistance to Syrians."We are grateful for the rapid response of the Russian government. President Putin is in constant contact with President Assad. The main issues of sending aid, both search and rescue and humanitarian aid, were negotiated by them personally," he explained.Speaking about the reluctance of the United States and western countries to lift at least partially blocking sanctions against Syria and provide assistance to the affected country, the ambassador noted:US embargo sanctions, the so-called "Caesar's Law," have had a paralyzing effect on the supply of large equipment to Syria, he concluded.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/russia-saving-lives-in-syrian-earthquake-response-1107257841.html
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107277346_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_590b15e75e601bcbdc61a84940a863ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, earthquake in syria, humanitarian aid for syria, sanctions against syria
syria, earthquake in syria, humanitarian aid for syria, sanctions against syria
Syrian Ambassador to Russia: ‘Earthquake Catastrophe Shows True Colors of the West’
In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Syria's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Russia Bashar al-Jaafari confirmed that Russia is actively supporting earthquake-stricken Syria at both the government and public levels.
"I can't help noticing that the Russian government spares no effort or money in providing humanitarian aid or conducting search and rescue operations on the territory of Syria. It is encouraging that not only politicians and diplomats, but also ordinary Russians want to help the victims in this difficult moment for Syria. They are the ones who bring humanitarian aid to the embassy and transfer money. Private and non-governmental organizations and charitable foundations are also helping. We are very grateful," the Syrian ambassador said.
According to Bashar al-Jaafari, he was incredibly touched that ordinary citizens brought flowers to the Syrian Embassy in Moscow and gave feasible financial support.
"For me, this is true proof of the strong friendship that exists between our two peoples," he added.
At the same time, high-level contacts are maintained regarding assistance to Syrians.
"We are grateful for the rapid response of the Russian government. President Putin is in constant contact with President Assad. The main issues of sending aid, both search and rescue and humanitarian aid, were negotiated by them personally," he explained.
Speaking about the reluctance of the United States and western countries
to lift at least partially blocking sanctions against Syria
and provide assistance to the affected country, the ambassador noted:
The issue of sanctions is just a pretext, which indicates a high degree of politicization of the humanitarian issue for western countries. Damascus has been saying this for years in the UN Security Council: few people listened to us. Now everyone can see for themselves. The earthquake hit both Turkey and Syria. The West sees only Turkey and sends help and rescuers only to Turkey. It is as if we Syrians do not exist for them. There is no politics here, only a certain level of humanity.
Bashar al-Jaafari
Syria's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Russia
US embargo sanctions
, the so-called "Caesar's Law," have had a paralyzing effect on the supply of large equipment to Syria, he concluded.