LIVE UPDATES: Polish Prime Minister Says NATO Still Debating Warplane Supplies to Ukraine

EU's Metsola Calls on EU States to Send Long-Range Missile Systems, Fighters to Kiev

Head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola called on the EU's member states to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems and fighters at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

Zelensky arrived in Brussels earlier in the day to partake in the EU summit that will discuss the increase in military, political and financial support for Kiev.