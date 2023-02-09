International
LIVE: Russia's Lavrov, Sudanese FM Al-Sadiq Hold Joint Press Conference in Khartoum
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/live-updates-polish-prime-minister-says-nato-still-debating-warplane-supplies-to-ukraine-1107104518.html
LIVE UPDATES: Polish Prime Minister Says NATO Still Debating Warplane Supplies to Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Polish Prime Minister Says NATO Still Debating Warplane Supplies to Ukraine
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending... 09.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-09T10:20+0000
2023-02-09T10:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
nato
us
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106320217_179:0:2876:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_9c811949e727c928928643931c3856a3.jpg
ukraine
russia
Air-fighters F-16 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Polish Prime Minister Says NATO Still Debating Warplane Supplies to Ukraine

10:20 GMT 09.02.2023
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Last month saw fierce battles in Donetsk with Russian forces successfully liberating strategic town of Soledar. The capture of the strategic settlement will make it possible to cut off supply routes used by Ukrainian forces in nearby Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
10:24 GMT 09.02.2023
EU's Metsola Calls on EU States to Send Long-Range Missile Systems, Fighters to Kiev
Head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola called on the EU's member states to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems and fighters at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.
Zelensky arrived in Brussels earlier in the day to partake in the EU summit that will discuss the increase in military, political and financial support for Kiev.
"Now, [EU] states must consider quickly as a next step providing long-range systems and the [fighter] jets that you need to protect the liberty," Metsola said.
10:23 GMT 09.02.2023
Portugal Plans to Send Three Leopard Tanks to Ukraine in March
"Currently, we are implementing a plan for the restoration and maintenance of Leopard 2 tanks. In accordance with the implementation of this plan, we will be able to ship three of them in the coming March," a local newspaper quoted Prime Minister António Costa as saying at a parliamentary hearing.
10:20 GMT 09.02.2023
Polish Prime Minister Says NATO Still Debating Warplane Supplies to Ukraine
It is up to NATO to decide whether fighter jets will be sent to Ukraine, though there has been no agreement within the bloc on this issue so far, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
"Poland has already supplied a large number of military equipment to Kiev. As regards fighter jets, it is up to NATO to decide. As of now, there are no agreements on this matter. However, as [former] chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger said, nothing is off the table; otherwise, we would only strengthen Moscow," Morawiecki told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.
As regards other countries' military assistance to Ukraine, the prime minister criticized Germany for doing less than it claims to be doing, urging European countries to intensify their efforts in providing military aid to Ukraine.
09:43 GMT 09.02.2023
Macron Says Did Not Discuss With Zelensky Supply of Fighter Jets to Kiev in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron said that he had not discussed the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Paris.
"No, we did not discuss this issue last night," Macron said on the doorstep of the European Council meeting in Brussels.
The president added that he had a strategic discussion with Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the situation in Ukraine.
"My third objective was to have a strategic discussion with him and chancellor Scholz in order to precisely asses the objective on the ground the requirements and the needs from an operational and military point of view and the strategy to negotiate peace," Macron said.
07:47 GMT 09.02.2023
Russia's Grad MLRS Attack the Positions of Ukrainian Militants Near Avdeevka
