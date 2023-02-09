LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Exceeds 15,000

On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unimaginable devastation.

The earthquake toppled thousands of buildings and has left more than 15,000 dead in both countries. The death toll is expected to climb as more bodies are recovered from the rubble.

Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

Turkiye says it was the most powerful earthquake recorded in the country since 1939. It was followed by more than 78 aftershocks and a second quake of 7.5 magnitude.