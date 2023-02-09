International
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Exceeds 15,000
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Exceeds 15,000
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unimaginable devastation.
LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll From Turkiye and Syria Earthquake Exceeds 15,000

06:17 GMT 09.02.2023
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unimaginable devastation.
The earthquake toppled thousands of buildings and has left more than 15,000 dead in both countries. The death toll is expected to climb as more bodies are recovered from the rubble.
Many international organizations and world leaders have offered assistance to the Turkish and Syrian authorities to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.
Turkiye says it was the most powerful earthquake recorded in the country since 1939. It was followed by more than 78 aftershocks and a second quake of 7.5 magnitude.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more
06:42 GMT 09.02.2023
06:17 GMT 09.02.2023
Turkiye Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 12,873, Authorities Say
The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has grown to 12,873, while another 62,937 have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.
"According to the latest data, the death toll stands at 12,873, 62,937 are injured," the AFAD said in a statement.
06:15 GMT 09.02.2023
The Turkish Navy Ship TCG Sancaktar Delivers Aid to the Port Of Iskenderun in Hatay Province
