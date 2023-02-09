https://sputniknews.com/20230209/leaked-docs-reveal-maryland-state-troopers-have-arrest-quotas-in-defiance-of-2006-law-1107098478.html

Leaked Docs Reveal Maryland State Troopers Have Arrest Quotas in Defiance of 2006 Law

Newly leaked internal documents have revealed Maryland state police officials were involved in a points-based system scheme that rewarded its patrol officers for increased arrests, a practice banned since 2006.The documents, reviewed by local news outlet The Baltimore Banner, include a “goals and expectations” memo that details what is expected of troopers, including how many arrests, stops, and citations should be made in a month.The documents come from a judiciary committee hearing in the General Assembly on Tuesday.Delegate Robin Grammer, a Republican from Essex county, said the docs were sent to him anonymously. The tipster wrote they felt “most troopers disagree with this but have no voice to help combat this practice.”One of the documents appears to be an email sent to state police supervisors and implies that troopers can be rewarded for exceeding quotas, or punished for failing to reach them.The document then lists thirteen troopers with their names redacted next to an apparent point total ranging from 471 to 2,259.To meet expectations, troopers in Maryland are expected to make 70 to 90 traffic stops per month, issue 35 to 50 citations a month, issue 35 to 50 warnings a month, keep their citation-to-warning ratio above 0.7, perform 4 to 6 DUI arrests a year, issue 3 to 5 safety equipment repair orders for things like broken tail lights a month, make 3 to 5 controlled substance arrests or civil citations a month, and make between 2 and 3 arrests a month.Those statistics will put a trooper in the “Meets Expectations” range, but they can also increase those numbers and be included in the “Exceeds Expectations” category. Failing to hit those statistics will result in an officer's performance being ranked “Needs Improvement” or “Unsatisfactory.”Grammer, who has introduced legislation to strengthen the state’s current ban on law enforcement quotas, said the program amounts to “taxpayer-paid incentives for juicing up the numbers so that local politicians look good.”Grammer says the issue could have been avoided, but the 2006 legislation that banned the practice was gutted by the state lawmakers who opposed it.When asked to comment, the Maryland State Police seemed unaware of the documents. State police spokesperson Ron Snyder told the Baltimore Banner that the agency was looking into it and would “follow up as soon as possible.”

