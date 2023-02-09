International
'Just Like Us': King Charles III's Torn Sock in Mosque Prompts Online Jibes
'Just Like Us': King Charles III's Torn Sock in Mosque Prompts Online Jibes
The picture showing what appears to be a torn sock on the British monarch's foot soon emerged in the media and elicited a rather animated reaction online.
British King Charles III has been branded a “man of the people” by some social media users after a particular detail of his attire became exposed when he and Queen Consort Camilla visited the historic Brick Lane Mosque in London.When the monarch took off his shoes, as is customary when one visits a mosque, a tear in one of the king’s socks became apparent to onlookers and was even captured on camera.When the photo in question made it to the media and started circulating online, a number of netizens jokingly remarked that Charles is “just like us” while others quipped that “the royal toenail cutter must be sentenced to death.”At least one UK media outlet claimed that this incident apparently went unnoticed during the king’s visit to the mosque, adding that Charles’ and Camilla’s trip to Brick Lane “was hailed as a success.”
British King Charles III has been branded a “man of the people” by some social media users after a particular detail of his attire became exposed when he and Queen Consort Camilla visited the historic Brick Lane Mosque in London.
When the monarch took off his shoes, as is customary when one visits a mosque, a tear in one of the king’s socks became apparent to onlookers and was even captured on camera.
When the photo in question made it to the media and started circulating online, a number of netizens jokingly remarked that Charles is “just like us” while others quipped that “the royal toenail cutter must be sentenced to death.”
At least one UK media outlet claimed that this incident apparently went unnoticed during the king’s visit to the mosque, adding that Charles’ and Camilla’s trip to Brick Lane “was hailed as a success.”
