https://sputniknews.com/20230209/ghanaian-soccer-player-christian-atsu-still-missing-after-turkiye-earthquake-1107100287.html

Ghanaian Football Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Turkiye Earthquake

Ghanaian Football Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Turkiye Earthquake

It was reported Tuesday that Christian Atsu had been found and was recovering in a hospital, but his team’s manager says he is still missing.

2023-02-09T04:02+0000

2023-02-09T04:02+0000

2023-02-09T03:56+0000

world

turkiye

turkey

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107100743_0:0:2767:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_31737b5c4d45635cba88a35fcd40ca32.jpg

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is still missing after the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killing more than 12,000 people.Atsu currently plays for Hatayspor FC in Antakya, about 82 miles (130 kilometers) from the quake’s epicenter. On Tuesday, his club’s vice president and Ghana’s Football association stated the football player had been pulled out of the rubble and was recovering in a nearby hospital. Those comments were picked up by multiple outlets, including ESPNFC and CNN, but Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel said that is not the case.Atsu, 31, was reportedly celebrating the team’s win against Kasimpasa late into the night on Sunday after he scored the last-minute goal to give his team the victory. CNN said - in the same report that said Atsu was found - that he had been playing poker until 3:30 a.m. local time and got home around 4 a.m. The quake struck at 4:17 a.m. that morning. Atsu, according to CNN, lives on the ninth floor of an eleven-story building.Demirel said the search for Atsu is ongoing. Rescue efforts in general are ongoing in both Turkiye and Syria, but officials say that with the sub-freezing temperatures, the window to rescue more survivors is quickly closing.Prior to joining Hatayspor last year, Atsu spent nearly a decade in the English Premier League, suiting up for Chelsea and Newcastle United.

turkiye

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

christian atsu, turkiye earthquake, turkey earthquake, hatayspor