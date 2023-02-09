https://sputniknews.com/20230209/german-lawmaker-condemns-scholzs-telltale-silence-on-us-role-in-nord-stream-sabotage-1107269926.html

German Lawmaker Condemns Scholz's Telltale Silence on US Role in Nord Stream Sabotage

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's silence on the recent revelation by an American investigative journalist that US navy divers blew up Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline speaks volumes, Maximilian Krah of the German AfD party told Sputnik.

Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who blew the whistle on US atrocities in Vietnam War and more recently on prisoner torture at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that American deep-water divers had planted explosives under three of the four Nord Stream pipelines that were detonated remotely last September at the order of President Joe Biden. NATO allies said in the wake of what Kremlin said was a "terrorist attack" that the scale of the explosions in the Swedish and Danish waters suggested that a state was involved. Sweden, Denmark along with Germany, the main beneficiary of Russian gas, opened separate probes into the blasts. Maximilian Krah, a member of the European Parliament, said lack of reaction from Scholz to the breakthrough report suggested that he must have been warned in advance about the covert sea operation, which was conducted under the cover of a NATO Baltic Sea exercise last summer. Krah argued that the sabotage put an end to what had long been a headache for the Scholz government — the need to justify to Germans why the second leg of the natural gas pipeline had not been pumping cheap gas to his country. Hersh wrote that cheap Russian gas had been a boon for the German economy, fueling its post-war rise to prosperity while diminishing Europe's dependence on the United States. He cited a source with direct knowledge of the US operational planning as saying that Norway played a key role in helping the US organize the attack and keep the Swedish and Danish navies in the dark. Both the United States and Norway dismissed the allegations as lies. Russia said it was no surprise that Hersh's report was largely overlooked by Western mainstream media despite Biden and Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland outright warning Russia months before the attack that the pipeline would be dealt with if it launched a military operation in Ukraine. Krah said it had been obvious to everyone in the German opposition that the sabotage of the crucial energy infrastructure was NATO's doing. All attempts to point the finger at Russia were ridiculous and did not hold water. Hersh wrote that the White House tried to accuse Russia of self-sabotage in a string of calculated leaks but never suggested a clear motive, beyond retribution. "Democrats and Republicans in Congress disagree on everything, except on their willingness to pursue an aggressive foreign policy, especially toward China and Russia," the lawmaker added.

