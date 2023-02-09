https://sputniknews.com/20230209/decline-in-rhino-poaching-indicates-south-african-authorities-work-official-says-1107104611.html

Decline in Rhino Poaching Indicates South African Authorities' Work, Official Says

Decline in Rhino Poaching Indicates South African Authorities' Work, Official Says

The statistics are beginning to show the results of the efforts South Africa makes in order to combat rhino poaching, says Albi Modise, head of Communications Office at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

2023-02-09T11:53+0000

2023-02-09T11:53+0000

2023-02-09T12:01+0000

africa

africa insight

south africa

southern africa

rhino

poaching

crime

police

wildlife

wildlife authorities

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107106360_0:264:3172:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e29b7dc00db66c655cbd1b34ae10c961.jpg

Statistics are beginning to show the results of the efforts South Africa and its foreign partners have taken to combat rhino poaching, says Albi Modise, head of the Communications Office at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, South Africa, in a comment to Sputnik.Recently, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment stated that the yearly number of rhino poaching cases declined by three in 2022, totalling 448.According to the statement, Kruger National Park in the provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga in northeastern South Africa was the only national park to lose the animals last year. The number of poached rhinos in the park decreased by 40% compared to 2021 and amounted to 124.According to statistics by SANParks, the South African National Parks authority, the rhino population of the Kruger National Park, one of the largest wildlife reserves on the continent, declined by around 70% between 2008 and 2021, from around 10,000 to 2,800.In the country's privately owned reserves, a total of 86 rhinos were killed in 2022, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment said.Most poaching cases in 2022 occurred in KwaZulu-Natal province in the southeast of the country: 228 rhinos were killed in its provincial parks and 16 in private estates.Modise notes that the over the three past three years, the numbers of poaching cases has fluctuated. According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic offered some "breathing space", with the curtailment of movement between provinces and the closing of national parks meaning that the rhinos were in "a safer space." As a result, a total of about 394 rhinos were poached, he underlines, with the number rising to 451 in 2021 and decreasing again last year.According to Modise, South Africa utilizes several instruments in order to manage the problem. The country has a National Wildlife Strategy that involves the National Department of Environmental Affairs; provincial departments and the police are also actively involved, he notes, underlining the role of classification of poaching as a high priority crime. Modise adds that in 2022, South Africa "saw a total of about 132 arrests, with most of those arrests resulting in appearance in court by some of the accused."In December, it was reported that SANParks planned to include lie detector tests for game reserve staff as part of anti-poaching efforts.According to activist groups, one of the drivers behind rhino poaching is the demand for the animals' horns in several Asian countries, where the product is used for purposes of traditional medicine or as an item that reaffirms social status. As Modise notes, South Africa is engaged in international cooperation in order to tackle the problem.Modise notes that his country has memorandums of understanding on the issue with countries such as China, Vietnam, Laos as well as Mozambique. According to the official, combined efforts resulted in the arrests of the notorious Mozambican rhino poaching kingpin known as Navarra in Maputo (in a combined sting operation between the Mozambican authorities and the Wildlife Justice Commission) and a South African man at Changi Airport in Singapore, who was found in possession of 34 kilograms of rhino horns.Apart from rhino poaching, Africa faces the problem of illegal hippo hunts. The population of these animals, poached for their teeth, has seen an overall population decline of between 30% and 50% during the past decade. In November, it was reported that 10 African states signed a letter to the EU, accusing it of endangering the future of the species by refusing to accept a planned prohibition of the commercial trading of hippo products.

https://sputniknews.com/20221208/guterres-at-biodiversity-conference-calls-for-true-peace-pact-with-nature-1105175618.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230120/african-rhino-population-declining-in-state-run-parks-growing-on-private-lands-study-reveals-1106531776.html

africa

south africa

southern africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

south africa rhinos, rhino poaching, hippo poaching, poaching decrease, africa wildlife