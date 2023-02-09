International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/congos-corruption-case-against-eni-ceo-dropped-by-italian-prosecution-1107270572.html
Congo's Corruption Case Against Eni CEO Dropped by Italian Prosecution
Congo's Corruption Case Against Eni CEO Dropped by Italian Prosecution
A case against Claudio Descalzi, the head of Eni and seven other people including his wife over oil production contracts in the Republic of Congo won't be pursued, Italian prosecutors said.
2023-02-09T15:36+0000
2023-02-09T15:36+0000
africa
central africa
republic of the congo
italy
eni
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106656498_0:0:3125:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_c6be33086e381254422444b764c1d935.jpg
A corruption lawsuit against Eni head Claudio Descalzi over oil production contracts in the Republic of Congo won't be pursued, Italian prosecutors have said.Magistrates have made a formal request to dismiss charges against all the defendants in the case.The case consists of Descalzi's alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest in Eni's deals in the Republic of Congo when he was found to conclude contracts with a company owned by his wife, a Congolese national, Madeleine Ingoba. She and the other six defendants joined Descalzi in being accused of felonies related to international corruption.The main alleged crime in the case was changed from bribery to undue inducement. It will be time-barred on March 18, while the crime of failure to declare a conflict of interest is already time-barred.Eni has already been trialed over corruption in another African state, Nigeria.Along with the Nigerian subsidiary of the Shell corporation, Eni purportedly used the majority of money acquired in a $1.3 billion deal to purchase an offshore oil block in 2011 to bribe the country's officials. However, the Italian court acquitted the companies, as well as Eni CEO Descalzi, in July 2022 with Nigeria's $1.092 billion compensation request being rejected in November 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/nigerias-compensation-request-against-eni-shell-dismissed-by-italian-court-1104023042.html
africa
central africa
republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Roman Sanin
Roman Sanin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106656498_376:0:3107:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e4c5d609b6f79f8db6b9250ab0c0c55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
congo v eni case, eni bribery in africa, italian court, claudio descalzi, nigerian subsidiary of the shell corporation
congo v eni case, eni bribery in africa, italian court, claudio descalzi, nigerian subsidiary of the shell corporation

Congo's Corruption Case Against Eni CEO Dropped by Italian Prosecution

15:36 GMT 09.02.2023
© AP Photo / Antonio CalanniIn this Friday, March 15, 2019 file photo, ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi delivers his speech during the 2019-22 ENI strategy presentation in San Donato Milanese, Milan, Italy.
In this Friday, March 15, 2019 file photo, ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi delivers his speech during the 2019-22 ENI strategy presentation in San Donato Milanese, Milan, Italy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Roman Sanin
All materials
Eni is the largest Italian state-run energy company which also operates in many African countries. Over the time it has been functioning in Africa, the company has been accused of corruption in two countries - Nigeria and the Republic of Congo.
A corruption lawsuit against Eni head Claudio Descalzi over oil production contracts in the Republic of Congo won't be pursued, Italian prosecutors have said.
Magistrates have made a formal request to dismiss charges against all the defendants in the case.
The case consists of Descalzi's alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest in Eni's deals in the Republic of Congo when he was found to conclude contracts with a company owned by his wife, a Congolese national, Madeleine Ingoba. She and the other six defendants joined Descalzi in being accused of felonies related to international corruption.
The main alleged crime in the case was changed from bribery to undue inducement. It will be time-barred on March 18, while the crime of failure to declare a conflict of interest is already time-barred.
In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, an employee walks by banners with name and sign of energy firm Eni at Strovolos area in capital Nicosia, Cyprus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2022
Africa
Nigeria's Compensation Request Against Eni, Shell Dismissed by Italian Court
11 November 2022, 20:12 GMT
Eni has already been trialed over corruption in another African state, Nigeria.
Along with the Nigerian subsidiary of the Shell corporation, Eni purportedly used the majority of money acquired in a $1.3 billion deal to purchase an offshore oil block in 2011 to bribe the country's officials. However, the Italian court acquitted the companies, as well as Eni CEO Descalzi, in July 2022 with Nigeria's $1.092 billion compensation request being rejected in November 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала