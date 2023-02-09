https://sputniknews.com/20230209/church-of-england-allows-blessing-of-same-sex-couples-1107270176.html
Church of England Allows Blessing of Same-Sex Couples
Church of England Allows Blessing of Same-Sex Couples
The General Synod of the Church of England made a decision on Thursday to allow the blessing of same-sex couples after a two-day debate.
2023-02-09T15:00+0000
2023-02-09T15:00+0000
2023-02-09T15:00+0000
world
england
church of england
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104740/09/1047400956_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_03e221b896e4769b400fbcc735583f8d.jpg
Most of the Synod members supported the initiative after two days of discussions. In the coming months, the Church will be preparing new pastoral guidance and prayers, according to the press release. On January 16, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt urged the Church of England to allow same-sex marriage. Despite the public pressure, the Church decided not to amend the existing doctrine, according to which only a man and a woman can enter into marriage, however, bishops proposed to allow the blessing of same-sex couples instead.
england
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104740/09/1047400956_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21b604b07c58f189ecc5eaad79b182ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
england, church of england, same-sex marriage
england, church of england, same-sex marriage
Church of England Allows Blessing of Same-Sex Couples
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The General Synod of the Church of England made a decision on Thursday to allow the blessing of same-sex couples after a two-day debate.
"The Church of England’s General Synod has welcomed proposals which would enable same-sex couples to come to church after a civil marriage or civil partnership to give thanks, dedicate their relationship to God and receive God’s blessing," the Church of England said.
Most of the Synod members supported the initiative after two days of discussions. In the coming months, the Church will be preparing new pastoral guidance and prayers, according to the press release.
On January 16, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt urged the Church of England to allow same-sex marriage. Despite the public pressure, the Church decided not to amend the existing doctrine, according to which only a man and a woman can enter into marriage, however, bishops proposed to allow the blessing of same-sex couples instead.