International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/chinese-foreign-ministry-says-biden-violated-diplomatic-etiquette-over-remarks-about-xi-1107254847.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Biden Violated Diplomatic Etiquette Over Remarks About Xi
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Biden Violated Diplomatic Etiquette Over Remarks About Xi
Statements by US President Joe Biden that he warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of losing Western investment if Beijing supports Moscow are irresponsible and violate the foundations of diplomatic etiquette, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
2023-02-09T12:36+0000
2023-02-09T12:36+0000
world
china
us
joe biden
xi jinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106433996_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc0a256fa28cbea2de05de055da7c4fd.jpg
In an American TV programm interview on Wednesday, Biden said that during a phone call last summer, he warned Xi that China could lose Western investment if it supported Russia's actions in Ukraine. During the interview, Biden added that the Chinese leader faces huge problems, including in the economy, but he also has great potential. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to the request of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and ramped up their military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine. In December 2022, US State Department spokesperson said that the US was concerned about China’s alignment with Russia amid its military operation in Ukraine and closely monitoring Beijing’s activity to see if the country provided any military or sanctions evasion assistance to Moscow.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/whats-new-in-us-latest-rhetoric-on-china-1106852459.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106433996_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_838397e8b9f372591597ab14fd67a642.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china bilateral relations, joe biden, xi jinping, diplomatic etiquette
us-china bilateral relations, joe biden, xi jinping, diplomatic etiquette

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Biden Violated Diplomatic Etiquette Over Remarks About Xi

12:36 GMT 09.02.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Statements by US President Joe Biden that he warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of losing Western investment if Beijing supports Moscow are irresponsible and violate the foundations of diplomatic etiquette, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
In an American TV programm interview on Wednesday, Biden said that during a phone call last summer, he warned Xi that China could lose Western investment if it supported Russia's actions in Ukraine. During the interview, Biden added that the Chinese leader faces huge problems, including in the economy, but he also has great potential.
"Such statements by the US side are extremely irresponsible and violate the foundations of diplomatic etiquette. China expresses acute dissatisfaction and strongly opposes this," the spokeswoman told a briefing.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 17, 2011, a Secret Service agent guards his post on the roof of the White House as a lamp post is adorned with Chinese and US national flags in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2023
Sputnik Explains
What’s New in US’ Latest Rhetoric on China?
31 January, 13:59 GMT
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to the request of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to protect them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and ramped up their military, humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine.
In December 2022, US State Department spokesperson said that the US was concerned about China’s alignment with Russia amid its military operation in Ukraine and closely monitoring Beijing’s activity to see if the country provided any military or sanctions evasion assistance to Moscow.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала