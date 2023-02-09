https://sputniknews.com/20230209/aftermath-of-deadly-earthquake-in-aleppo-syria-1107106016.html
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were rattled by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unspeakable devastation.
Sputnik comes live from Aleppo, Syria, where rescue teams continue to work on the debris followng the devastating earthquake. As of now, the death toll has exceeded 15,000 both in Turkiye and Syria, with more than 62,000 people reported injured. Hundreds of buildings have been damaged, including the Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were rattled by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake, causing unspeakable devastation.
Sputnik comes live from Aleppo, Syria, where rescue teams continue to work on the debris followng the devastating earthquake.
As of now, the death toll has exceeded 15,000 both in Turkiye and Syria, with more than 62,000 people reported injured. Hundreds of buildings have been damaged, including the Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
