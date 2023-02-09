International
WATCH LIVE: Aftermath of Deadly Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
- Sputnik International, 1920
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/aftermath-of-deadly-earthquake-in-aleppo-syria-1107106016.html
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
Aftermath of Deadly Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were rattled by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, several powerful aftershocks and then another earthquake causing unspeakable devastation.
2023-02-09T08:55+0000
2023-02-09T08:55+0000
world
earthquake rocks turkey and syria
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107046748_0:43:879:537_1920x0_80_0_0_8a16078c3580c17c095554590c0fb96d.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Aleppo, Syria, where rescue teams continue to work on the debris followng the devastating earthquake. As of now, the death toll has exceeded 15,000 both in Turkiye and Syria, with more than 62,000 people reported injured. Hundreds of buildings have been damaged, including the Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
2023-02-09T08:55+0000
08:55 GMT 09.02.2023
People watch as construction equipment clears debris while the search continues for survivors
People watch as construction equipment clears debris while the search continues for survivors - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
