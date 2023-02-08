https://sputniknews.com/20230208/us-to-return-kiev-embassy-to-full-staffing-by-summer---reports-1107095987.html

US to Return Kiev Embassy to Full Staffing by Summer - Reports

US to Return Kiev Embassy to Full Staffing by Summer - Reports

The US embassy in Kiev will be fully staffed once again by the summer of 2023, according to US media reports.

The information reportedly comes from a “sensitive but unclassified” US State Department cable obtained by the press on Wednesday. The cable was sent by Bridge Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, to the desk of her boss, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.The plans are subject to future developments in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which is nearing the one-year mark later this month.After the conflict started, the Kiev embassy remained closed until May, when it reopened. News reports at the time indicated Washington was considering deploying US Special Forces troops to defend the embassy in the capital city, which had been threatened by a Russian feint early-on and continued to be struck by Russian cruise missiles.Also of note in the document is a warning for department staff to keep a close eye on how the massive volume of US aid to Ukraine is being distributed to avoid a harmful “scandal or misstep.”

