US Refuses to Lift Syrian Sanctions After Earthquake; Russia-gate Hoax Exposed; Lavrov in Africa

The US State Department has announced that the brutal and illegal sanctions against Syria will continue despite the devastating earthquake. 08.02.2023, Sputnik International

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East and the Turkey/Syria earthquake. The US State Department has announced that the brutal and illegal sanctions against Syria will continue despite the devastating earthquake. Also, we discuss the brutality of the new Israeli regime.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian soldiers are advancing across the entire front line. Also, Ukraine vows to defend Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Sergey Lavrov is in Africa.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss China. The US is weaponizing Japan against China as Japan tries to reach a détente with Russia over the South Kurils. Also, Americans are less hawkish than the ruling elite over China and North Korea.Ted Rall, Political Cartoonist, and Syndicated Columnist, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. A developer of the Hamilton 68 scam has a long record of Russia Gate hoax activity. Also, Facebook protects Nazis on its platform.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the State of the Union Speech and foreign policy. We evaluate the state of the nation and discuss President Biden's speech. Also, the infamous Monroe Doctrine is soaked in blood.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US policy. Republicans pressure Biden to be more hawkish in Ukraine. Also, we discuss the US-sponsored instability in Peru and the impact of the Biden agenda.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss woke imperialism. In his latest article, Chris Hedges exposes the contradiction between the woke agenda and true social and international justice.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Police accountability. Marjorie Cohn discusses the infamous "broken windows theory" and how it gave rise to today's violent police tactics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

