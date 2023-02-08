https://sputniknews.com/20230208/ukraines-accession-to-eu-would-add-chaos-that-is-already-in-abundance-medvedchuk-says-1107065232.html

Ukraine's Accession to EU Would Add Chaos That Is Already in Abundance, Medvedchuk Says

The European Union could not cope with the management of the countries that had already joined it, the accession of Ukraine to the bloc would add chaos that is already in abundance

The EU did not want to take in such a large and unsettled country as Ukraine, but not because it is a poor country — Ukraine is not deprived of either natural resources or hardworking people, the politician noted. At the same time, the EU was not going to lose Ukraine as an influence area either, he said, adding that if Ukraine falls under the influence a renewed Russia, then "the European myth will be shattered just like the American one." The prolonged Ukraine conflict is exhausting the European Union and benefiting the United States, which makes a clash of interests between Washington and Brussels "inevitable," Viktor Medvedchuk said.Moreover, most of the world no longer considers the West "so nice and attractive" after it has demonstrated its willingness "to go against all its own rules, throw off the mask of civilization just in order to benefit and keep the rest of the world in tight rein," the politician said.At the same time, Western leaders have already realized the failure of their aspirations, forcing them to start preparing citizens for hard times, Medvedchuk added.By rejecting peace with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has thrown Ukraine's interests under the bus in an effort to please NATO, Viktor Medvedchuk said.Medvedchuk, whose party was the largest opposition force in Ukraine before it was banned last year, said that the 2014 protests in Kiev showed "how fair and harmless public demands could be manipulated into a coup and bloody executions of opponents," while protesters "became hostage to the situation and were forced to back putschists."The Ukrainian politician argued that the 2014 coup was aimed at stifling progress in Ukraine and sacrificing the interests of its people for those of the West."The West does not care at all about the Ukrainian culture or language. It needs fighters who will defend its interests and, more specifically, the US monopoly on the world leadership… Those who doubt the fairness of US hegemony are declared heretics, insane and are punished," he said.In 2021, Medvedchuk, a longtime supporter of Ukraine's rapprochement with Russia and an opponent of the country's accession to the EU, was accused of high treason and illegal exploitation of natural resources in Crimea and placed under house arrest. Shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Medvedchuk escaped house arrest, but was soon detained by the Ukrainian Security Service on Zelenskyy's order. In September, he was released from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.

