https://sputniknews.com/20230208/trudeau-canadians-devastated-by-news-of-bus-ramming-into-laval-daycare-center-1107092904.html

Trudeau: Canadians ‘Devastated’ by News of Bus Ramming into Laval Daycare Center

Trudeau: Canadians ‘Devastated’ by News of Bus Ramming into Laval Daycare Center

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadians are devastated by the news of a bus ramming into a daycare center in the city of Laval, Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau... 08.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-08T20:18+0000

2023-02-08T20:18+0000

2023-02-08T20:11+0000

americas

canada

bus

arrest

children

justin trudeau

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102864/15/1028641538_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_ee5be24f959118e23539e1838c651d56.jpg

"I want to start by saying how devastated we all are about the news out of Laval where a bus crashed into a daycare," Trudeau said during a press conference. Trudeau noted that first responders and the local authorities are very active at the moment, but emphasized the federal government would be there if requested. On Wednesday morning, a Laval public transportation bus crashed into the Sainte-Rose Daycare. Media reported that two persons have died and five have been wounded as a result of the incident, while another eight are in critical condition. It's believed the two deaths were of two children.Laval police said they have arrested the bus driver, who is suspected to have crashed the bus deliberately. Canadian media reported that the individual was arrested on reckless driving and homicide charges.Hamdi Ben Chaabane, a local resident who witness the crash told CBC that the driver had been traveling between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour when he drove into the daycare center, adding that he appeared to be "in another world."Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer has since relayed to the public that the arrestee did not appear to have any prior criminal history.

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada, bus, arrest, children, justin trudeau