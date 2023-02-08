https://sputniknews.com/20230208/trudeau-canadians-devastated-by-news-of-bus-ramming-into-laval-daycare-center-1107092904.html
Trudeau: Canadians 'Devastated' by News of Bus Ramming into Laval Daycare Center
Trudeau: Canadians ‘Devastated’ by News of Bus Ramming into Laval Daycare Center
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadians are devastated by the news of a bus ramming into a daycare center in the city of Laval, Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
On Wednesday morning, a Laval public transportation bus crashed into the Sainte-Rose Daycare. Media reported that two persons have died and five have been wounded as a result of the incident, while another eight are in critical condition. It's believed the two deaths were of two children.Laval police said they have arrested the bus driver, who is suspected to have crashed the bus deliberately. Canadian media reported that the individual was arrested on reckless driving and homicide charges.Hamdi Ben Chaabane, a local resident who witness the crash told CBC that the driver had been traveling between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour when he drove into the daycare center, adding that he appeared to be "in another world."Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer has since relayed to the public that the arrestee did not appear to have any prior criminal history.
Trudeau: Canadians ‘Devastated’ by News of Bus Ramming into Laval Daycare Center
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadians are devastated by the news of a bus ramming into a daycare center in the city of Laval, Quebec, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
"I want to start by saying how devastated we all are about the news out of Laval where a bus crashed into a daycare," Trudeau said during a press conference.
"Obviously, we're all hoping and praying that the kids are alright or that they pull through and get well soon. I can't imagine what the families are going through."
Trudeau noted that first responders and the local authorities are very active at the moment, but emphasized the federal government would be there if requested.
On Wednesday morning, a Laval public transportation bus crashed into the Sainte-Rose Daycare.
Media reported that two persons have died and five have been wounded as a result of the incident, while another eight are in critical condition. It's believed the two deaths were of two children.
Laval police said they have arrested the bus driver, who is suspected to have crashed the bus deliberately. Canadian media reported that the individual was arrested on reckless driving and homicide charges.
Hamdi Ben Chaabane, a local resident who witness the crash told CBC that the driver had been traveling between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour when he drove into the daycare center, adding that he appeared to be "in another world."
"It was a nightmare. It's horrible," Ben Chaabane said. "He didn't stop yelling. He wasn't saying words."
Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer has since relayed to the public that the arrestee did not appear to have any prior criminal history.