SNP Sausage Party: Scottish Police ID Trans Butcher in Child Kidnap Case as Man

Police Scotland have adopted the same policy — of referring to criminals by the gender of their choosing — as the Scottish National Party (SNP) which leads the devolved regional government.

2023-02-08T11:48+0000

Scottish police have broken with the devolved government's rules on gender identity by referring to a transgender butcher arrested over a child's disappearance as a man.Police Scotland announced on Tuesday that they had arrested a "53-year-old man" in Gattonside, near Galashiels, on Monday night.The 11-year-old girl was found at a house in the village in the Scottish Borders, south-east of Edinburgh, after going missing for over 27 hours. The perpetrator was later charged.The media quickly identified the suspect as Andrew George Miller, who now identifies himself as Amy George or Amy G. Miller."It’s a really affluent area and is extremely quiet so this has all come as a bit of a shock. The person who lives there used to run the butcher shop in Melrose," one neighbour told reporters at the scene. "They use a woman’s name now, but were previously known as Andrew and are very well known in the community."Two Facebook* accounts were linked to Miller, one under his birth name and one under his assumed identity — where "Amy" stated he was a "single woman, only interested in single women."A post under the name Andrew Miller on January 3 this years announced that he was giving up the family business. "Many Thanks for all your wonderful wishes. The Shop in Melrose will Not be opening again as a Butchers Shop. 4 Generations and nearly 200 years in the trade is enough," Miller wrote.Another post in January warned the UK government against blocking controversial gender identity legislation passed by the devolved Holyrood parliament in December, saying: "Silly Billys in Westminster... Never mess with Scottish Transgender Issues."The police statement notably appeared to go against the force's own rules on dealing with transgender suspects and convicts by referring to Miller as a man in its statement.But the incident came hot on the heels of Scottish First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon's embarrassment over a transgender double rapist sent to a women's jail. She alternately referred to convict Isla Bryson — known by his birth name Adam Graham until after his first court appearance on the charges — as "the individual" or a "rapist" and later "she".Ironically, Miller had displayed a signed photograph of Harry Potter authoress J.K. Rowling in the window of his shop.Rowling has faced strident criticism from Sturgeon and others, along with anonymous threats of violence and death, for criticising the trend of referring to female biology in gender-neutral terms.*Facebook and its parent company meta are banned in Russia for extremist activities.

2023

