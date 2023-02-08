International
Russian Grain Stock Estimated at 31.7Mln Tons, Up 1.5 Times in 2022
Russian Grain Stock Estimated at 31.7Mln Tons, Up 1.5 Times in 2022
Stocks of grain and leguminous crops in Russian agricultural companies (excluding small businesses) increased by 51.8% to almost 31.7 million tons in 2022, with wheat growing by 59.6% to 22.1 million tons, Russia's Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
According to the updated data of the statistics service, as of January 1, 2023, grain and leguminous crops stocks amounted to 35.6 million tons, including 22.1 million tons of wheat, which is higher than these figures in 2021 by 51.8% and 59.6%, respectively. Corn stocks, in turn, remained at almost the same level – they fell by 2.3% to 3.6 million tons.Grain stocks in procurement and processing organizations as of January 1, 2023 amounted to 19.4 million tons, which is 47% more than a year before. In particular, wheat stocks reached 13.9 million tons, showing a 71.4% increase, including 9.2 million tons of food wheat — up 2.8 times. Rye stocks increased by 21% to 429,000 tons, food rye grew by 21.7% to 321,100 tons over the year.Millet stocks decreased by 13.9% to 31,400 tons, corn by 4.6% to 1.2 million tons. Meanwhile, buckwheat stocks increased by 33.5% to 131,200 tons, rice by 3.8% to 63,100 tons, barley by 21.1% to 2 million tons, oats by 19.8 % to 251,000 tons, Rosstat said.Russia harvested 153.83 million tons of grain in 2022, which is 26.7% higher compared to the previous year, including record 104.4 million tons of wheat, an increase of 37.3%. The record for oilseeds was also broken with 24.8 million tons of sunflower, soybeans and rapeseed harvested.
Russian Grain Stock Estimated at 31.7Mln Tons, Up 1.5 Times in 2022

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Stocks of grain and leguminous crops in Russian agricultural companies (excluding small businesses) increased by 51.8% to almost 31.7 million tons in 2022, with wheat growing by 59.6% to 22.1 million tons, Russia's Statistics Service Rosstat said on Wednesday.
According to the updated data of the statistics service, as of January 1, 2023, grain and leguminous crops stocks amounted to 35.6 million tons, including 22.1 million tons of wheat, which is higher than these figures in 2021 by 51.8% and 59.6%, respectively. Corn stocks, in turn, remained at almost the same level – they fell by 2.3% to 3.6 million tons.
Grain stocks in procurement and processing organizations as of January 1, 2023 amounted to 19.4 million tons, which is 47% more than a year before. In particular, wheat stocks reached 13.9 million tons, showing a 71.4% increase, including 9.2 million tons of food wheat — up 2.8 times. Rye stocks increased by 21% to 429,000 tons, food rye grew by 21.7% to 321,100 tons over the year.
Millet stocks decreased by 13.9% to 31,400 tons, corn by 4.6% to 1.2 million tons. Meanwhile, buckwheat stocks increased by 33.5% to 131,200 tons, rice by 3.8% to 63,100 tons, barley by 21.1% to 2 million tons, oats by 19.8 % to 251,000 tons, Rosstat said.
Russia harvested 153.83 million tons of grain in 2022, which is 26.7% higher compared to the previous year, including record 104.4 million tons of wheat, an increase of 37.3%. The record for oilseeds was also broken with 24.8 million tons of sunflower, soybeans and rapeseed harvested.
