Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reportedly to be Present at UNSC Meeting on Ukraine
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reportedly to be Present at UNSC Meeting on Ukraine
Roger Waters, ex-musician from Pink Floyd, will be present at Wednesday's UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine which was requested by Russia, the UN Source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Pink Floyd was one of the most popular music groups in the 1980s. Waters left the group in 1985 because of differences among its members. In the past, Waters has attended protests supporting freeing Assange. Some US politicians have also criticized Waters for accusing President Joe Biden of fueling the conflict in Ukraine.
00:18 GMT 08.02.2023
