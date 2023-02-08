https://sputniknews.com/20230208/no-grounds-for-expanding-list-of-ukrainian-products-exported-under-grain-deal-moscow-1107063781.html

No Grounds for Expanding List of Ukrainian Products Exported Under Grain Deal: Moscow

No Grounds for Expanding List of Ukrainian Products Exported Under Grain Deal: Moscow

There is no reason for expanding the list of Ukrainian products exported as part of the grain deal

"There are no grounds for the quantitative and qualitative expansion of Ukrainian products exported [under the deal]. Especially taking into account the ongoing blocking by Kiev of the resumption of ammonia pumping through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline for political reasons, despite the fact that the corresponding clause is written down in both Istanbul documents," Ilyichev said.Six months after the signing of a package of agreements on agricultural products' exports from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, only the so-called Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian food is still being implemented, the diplomat said, noting that Russia's stance on the continuation of the grain deal remains the same — all provisions of the package of agreements should be fulfilled.

