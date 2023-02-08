International
McCarthy Fact Checks State of the Union Speech, Says Deficit Increased Under Biden
McCarthy Fact Checks State of the Union Speech, Says Deficit Increased Under Biden
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy fact checked President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech to Congress, claiming the United States’ deficit actually increased under the Biden administration after the president claimed he had reduced it.
“Fact Check: Biden has increased the deficit by $800 billion,” McCarthy said via Twitter. McCarthy has proposed a responsible increase of the debt ceiling that also includes a plan to address government spending, while Biden has urged a raise without conditions.In his speech on Tuesday evening, Biden claimed his administration reduced the US deficit by more than $1.7 trillion. The statement comes as Biden and McCarthy discuss raising the debt ceiling ahead of a potential US default on financial obligations.
04:31 GMT 08.02.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy fact checked President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech to Congress, claiming the United States’ deficit actually increased under the Biden administration after the president claimed he had reduced it.
“Fact Check: Biden has increased the deficit by $800 billion,” McCarthy said via Twitter.
McCarthy has proposed a responsible increase of the debt ceiling that also includes a plan to address government spending, while Biden has urged a raise without conditions.
In his speech on Tuesday evening, Biden claimed his administration reduced the US deficit by more than $1.7 trillion. The statement comes as Biden and McCarthy discuss raising the debt ceiling ahead of a potential US default on financial obligations.
